‘A film belongs to everyone involved’

Aparshakti Khurana, who is basking in the success of ‘Stree 2’, recently weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the film’s credits, particularly the discussions about whether the movie belongs more to Shraddha Kapoor or Rajkummar Rao. The actor, who stars alongside Kapoor, Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee, emphasised that filmmaking is a collaborative effort and cannot be credited to a single individual.

In a recent interview with a leading media house, Khurana addressed the controversy by stating, “How can it be that one person made the film and another did all the acting?” He went on to explain that a film is the result of collective effort, involving everyone from the producers, director and writers to the actors and technical crew. According to Khurana, the film ultimately belongs to the audience, who play an equally important role in its success.

He further elaborated that ‘Stree 2’ is a project where every contributor has been recognised and appreciated, especially at a time when the industry often overlooks the efforts of writers and producers. Khurana expressed pride in the fact that no one felt excluded and that the film ensured that all contributors received their due recognition. “It’s rare for a film to maintain such momentum from its announcement to its release,” he said, highlighting the equal importance of the creators, audiences and media in this process.

The actor also gave special credit to director Amar Kaushik and writer Niren Bhatt, calling Kaushik the ‘captain of the ship’ who successfully recreated and expanded the world of ‘Stree’ for its sequel. Khurana praised Kaushik’s vision and leadership in bringing the film to life once again, noting that the sequel’s success was a testament to the dedication and commitment of everyone involved.

Aparshakti also acknowledged the individual successes of his co-stars, noting how each actor had achieved significant milestones in their careers before returning to ‘Stree 2’. “Rajkummar after ‘Mahi’, myself after ‘Jubilee’, Abhishek after ‘Apurva’, Shraddha after ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ and Pankaj Ji after ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Fukrey’ - we all came back to ‘Stree 2’ and elevated it further,” he said.

Expressing his excitement about the film’s success, Aparshakti Khurana mentioned that it’s rare for a movie to receive such overwhelming love and repeated viewings from the audience. He described ‘Stree 2’ as a phenomenon, highlighting the appreciation for both the performances and the storyline.