New Delhi: Actor couple Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, who announced their engagement in January, tied the knot over the weekend in a dreamy wedding in Italy. The duo shared a series of pictures from the ceremony in a joint ‘Instagram’ post on Sunday. “The journey has just begun,” they captioned the post.

For the nuptials, Jackson was dressed an off-shoulder white gown with a long-embroidered trail and Westwick wore a white tuxedo with a black bow.

Westwick, 37, proposed to Jackson, 32, on January 29 on a bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland.