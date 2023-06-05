A battle of 'heartbreaking truth'

The makers of the highly anticipated movie ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ recently released the musical romantic film’s trailer. The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, is set to hit screens on June 29.



The two-minute-thirty-second trailer offers plenty of a peek into the Gujarati world of Kartik’s Satyaprem, a man desperate for love and Kiara’s Katha, a girl already in a relationship. They meet, hit it off, jokes are shared and promises are made before the two are shown to tie the knot. But not all is well, as Satyaprem realises that even for a man who he says was born only to love, he has to give it his all and go against the odds when he learns the ‘truth’.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is helmed by Sameer Vidwans and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and ‘Namah Pictures’. Ahead of the release of the film’s trailer, the makers recently unveiled the first song from the movie. Titled ‘Naseeb Se’, the song recently received a positive response from fans and has already garnered over 29 million views on ‘YouTube’.

Tanishk Bagchi, Manan Bhardwaj and Payal Dev have composed the songs for the upcoming movie.