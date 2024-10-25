‘A Band of Boys’ is back!

India’s iconic boy band, ‘A Band of Boys’ including Karan Oberoi, Dennis Fernandes aka Danny, Sherrin Varghese, Chin2 Bhosle and Sudhanshu Pandey, are back. The band that defined a generation with its infectious pop tunes has launched its much-awaited new single, ‘Nazron Se Dhoka’. This marks the third song of the A Band of Boys’ ‘Reignite’ album after the beginning of a fresh musical journey for the band with ‘Gori Again’.

‘Nazron Se Dhoka’ promises to deliver the signature sound that ‘A Band of Boys’ fans know and love, but with a fresh twist that reflects their growth as artistes. Known for hits like ‘Meri Neend Ud Gayi Hai’ and ‘Gori’, the band has always been able to strike a balance between catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics and this latest release is no exception. The song delves into the emotional complexity of love and betrayal, themes that the band has often explored but with a new, mature perspective.