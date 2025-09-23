71st National Film Awards: Mohanlal, SRK, Rani Mukerji & Vikrant Massey shine with proud honours

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced in August and on September 23, the winners were honoured with their awards in the presence of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The ceremony started at 4 pm and was held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan received the award for ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ for the first time, for his work in the film ‘Jawan’ (2023). Despite winning honours in India and internationally, this is Shah Rukh’s first National Award. He shared the award with actor Vikrant Massey, who received it for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial ‘12th Fail’.

Shah Rukh got on the stage amid loud cheers as he received the National Award from President Droupadi Murmu. The superstar also addressed the crowd with a namaste before taking the award. He looked dapper in a black and white outfit. ‘Jawan’ was one of the biggest blockbusters of recent times, earning Rs 1,160 crore worldwide. The film was directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’.

“To be honoured with a National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime,” said Shah Rukh Khan after receiving his first National Award from President Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Vikrant Massey was called on stage shortly afterwards. He bowed down as he received the award. His film, ‘12th Fail’, was one of the most appreciated films of the year. ‘12th Fail’, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, also won the ‘Best Feature Film’ award.

Sharing the ‘Best Actor in a Lead Role’, both the actors were honoured by Rajat Kamal and a Rs 2 lakh cash prize, which will be shared between the two actors.

Rani Mukerji, who looked beautiful in a saree, also received her award from President Droupadi Murmu. The actress was recognised for her powerful performance as she essayed the role of Sagarika Chakraborty in the film ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’, whose heartbreaking fight for her children’s custody in Norway moved audiences deeply.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is the highest film award in the country, was awarded to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is known for his performances in some of the best Malayalam films in the last four decades. After winning the prestigious award, Mohanlal took to the stage and said, “This moment is not mine alone; this belongs to the whole Malayalam industry. I never dreamed of this day coming true and I accept this award on behalf of the forerunners of our industry and our fans.” He also thanked the members of the jury and the Government of India before concluding with, “Cinema is the heart of my soul.”

Amitabh Bachchan, in his post, congratulated Mohanlal for winning the Dadasaheb Phalke award. He shared a picture of the veteran actor from the film ‘Narasimham’ and wrote, “I am happy, Mohanlal ji, that you have received the Dadasaheb Phalke award. I am ecstatic and this is the most deserving recognition. Heartiest congratulations. I am a great admirer of your work and craftsmanship. The simplicity with which you express some of the deepest emotions is truly remarkable. May you continue to honour us with your invincible talent and remain a lesson for all of us. With boundless respect and pride, I shall always remain your devoted fan. Namaskar.”

Other winners of the National Awards included ‘Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’, which was named ‘Best Hindi Film’. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ was awarded in the ‘Best Popular Film for Wholesome Entertainment’ category. Singer Shilpa Rao got awarded the ‘Best Female Playback Singer’ award for her song in the film ‘Jawan’, while Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai’ took home the award for ‘Best Dialogue Writing’.

Shilpa Rao, who dedicated her ‘Best Playback Singer’ National Award win to her hometown, said, “This win is not my own. The National Award belongs to all those who stood by me and to Jamshedpur, my hometown that shaped me and continues to be my anchor.”

Speaking to ‘Doordarshan’ after receiving the award, Karan Johar said, “This is my third National Award in a row. In 2021, we got it for ‘Shershah’ and in 2022, we got ‘Best VFX’ for ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Most Wholesome and Popular Entertainer of the Year’ (award) this year. There’s a lot of energy, excitement and inspiration in my heart right now and a lot of gratitude.”

Sudipto Sen bagged the ‘Best Director’ honour for the film ‘The Kerala Story’, while ‘Sam Bahadur’ won its third National Film award for ‘Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values’.

Other films like ‘Rongatapu 1982’ won ‘Best Assamese Film’; ‘Deep Fridge’ won ‘Best Bengali Film’; ‘Kandeelu The Ray of Hope’ (Best Kannada Film); ‘Ullozhukku’ (Best Malayalam Film); ‘Shyamchi Aai’ (Best Marathi Film); ‘Pushkara’ (Best Odia Film); ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ (Best Punjabi Film); ‘Parking’ (Best Tamil Film), ‘Pai Tang (Step of Hope)’ won ‘Best Tai Phake Film’; ‘Rimdogittanga’ (Best Garo Film); ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ (Best Telugu Film) and ‘Vash’ (Best Gujarati Film).