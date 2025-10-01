7 fashion outfits to get inspired by this Dussehra

As the festive season ushers in a spirit of tradition and celebration, fashion takes centre stage with elegance, glamour and cultural charm. This Dussehra, here are seven stunning outfit inspirations that bring together heritage, grace and modern style, perfect for the season of festivities.

Alia Bhatt - Radiant in Yellow Saree

Alia Bhatt proves yet again that simplicity can be striking. Dressed in a sunshine-yellow saree with delicate embroidery and a statement choker, she carries a regal charm that is both timeless and festive. This look is perfect for pujas and traditional gatherings, where understated grace shines the brightest.

Kriti Sanon - Chic in Hot Pink Saree





Kriti Sanon brings playful glamour to the festive palette with her hot pink saree. Embellished with sequin details and paired with sparkling earrings, her look is vibrant and modern, ideal for those who love adding a dash of boldness to their celebrations.

Rukmini Vasanth - Vibrant in Magenta Lehenga





‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ actress Rukmini Vasanth showcases festive joy in a magenta lehenga with intricate prints and a stylish backless blouse. With her radiant smile and graceful twirl, she embodies youthful energy and elegance, an outfit perfect for evening festivities and family gatherings.

Ananya Panday - Regal in Olive Green





Ananya stuns in an olive-green saree paired with a heavily embroidered golden blouse. The intricate detailing on the sleeves, statement ‘jhumkas’ and a floral bun add an aura of royal grace, making this look ideal for puja ceremonies and traditional occasions.

Shraddha Kapoor - Classic Red Grace





Shraddha embodies traditional charm in a deep red silk saree with golden borders. The side-braided hairstyle, minimal makeup and delicate earrings highlight her natural elegance, making this look timeless and graceful for festive evenings.

Janhvi Kapoor - Contemporary Chic





For those who prefer a modern twist, Janhvi Kapoor’s embellished blouse paired with a flowy skirt creates a youthful yet festive vibe. Layered jewellery adds the right touch of glamour, blending comfort with celebration.

Kiara Advani - Black Modern Elegance





Kiara Advani redefines festive sophistication in a classic black saree paired with a sleek black blouse. Her perfectly styled bun, tiny black bindi and natural makeup add an old-world charm to the look. By keeping the styling minimal, she lets the timeless power of black shine through, making it a statement choice this Dussehra.