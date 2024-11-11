55th International Film Festival of India: A celebration of young filmmakers and diverse talents

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), set to take place in Goa, will focus on the theme ‘Young Filmmakers - The Future is Now’, underscoring the festival’s commitment to fostering the next generation of cinematic talent. This year’s festival promises to be grander than ever, introducing the new ‘Best Indian Debut Director’ award aimed at recognising emerging filmmakers across the country. The IFFI will be held in Panjim, Goa, from November 20 to November 28, this year.

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, on Monday, announced that IFFI 2024 will invite all storytellers and cinephiles to join in celebrating the joy of cinema while addressing the curtain raiser event here in the national capital. He emphasised the festival’s growing international reputation, comparing it to prestigious events like Cannes, as reflected in the overwhelming response to international film submissions.

The 'Creative Minds of Tomorrow' initiative has also been enhanced to support 100 young talents, expanding from the previous editions. Additionally, 400 young film students from various film schools across India will be facilitated by the Ministry to attend IFFI.

The festival will feature six additional theatres dedicated to film screenings, providing ample opportunities for audiences to engage in a diverse range of films. In a significant tribute to Indian cinema, ‘IFFI 2024’ will honour legendary figures such as Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Tapan Sinha and Akkineni Nageswara Rao through special performances and exhibitions celebrating their contributions to the film industry.

A notable highlight of this year’s festival is the emphasis on Australia as the ‘Country of Focus’. This follows a memorandum of understanding between ‘Screen Australia’ and the ‘National Film Development Corporation’ (NFDC), facilitating the participation of leading Australian filmmakers and talents. An ‘Aus Film Pavilion’ will be featured at the ‘Film Bazaar’, along with a special screening of the opening film, ‘Better Man’, showcasing a package of seven films from Australia in the ‘From Down Under’ section.

This year’s international section has received an impressive 1,676 film submissions from 101 countries, with 150 films from 81 countries making the final selection. The festival will feature a competitive segment for the coveted Golden Peacock award, which includes 15 feature films - 12 international and three Indian entries - competing for a cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs. The newly introduced ‘Best Debut Director’ award will recognise five international and two Indian films, granting the Silver Peacock award and Rs 10 lakhs.

The ‘Indian Panorama’ segment will showcase 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films, including the opening feature ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, directed by Randeep Hooda and the opening non-feature film ‘Ghar Jaisa Kuch’, set in Ladakh. The non-feature section has attracted significant attention by receiving 262 submissions and showcasing 20 selected films.

Fostering inclusivity, ‘IFFI 2024’ will spotlight 47 films directed by women and 66 works by young and debut filmmakers. The festival will also introduce an ‘Accessible Films’ section featuring audio descriptions and ‘Indian Sign Language’ interpretation, ensuring that cinema remains accessible to all audiences.

Additionally, the festival will host over 25 masterclasses and panel discussions featuring luminaries such as A R Rahman, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Mani Ratnam. These sessions aim to foster an environment for learning and collaboration among filmmakers, providing insights into various aspects of the filmmaking process.

To enhance the festival experience, ‘IFFI 2024’ will feature an immersive exhibition celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema, along with cultural festivities and a carnival parade scheduled for November 22. The festival will be held at multiple venues, including the Kala Academy and DB Ground on the waterfront, with entry accessible through IFFI badges and day passes.

The ‘Film Bazaar’, an integral part of IFFI, is expected to witness the largest gathering to date, with over 350 film projects on display. This platform emphasises the business of cinema and fosters networking opportunities among industry professionals.

MoS Murugan expressed the Ministry’s commitment to promoting public engagement through promotional roadshows in major cities, including Mumbai and Chennai, to invite industry leaders and the public to embrace the festival.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, highlighted the collaborative essence of IFFI, stating that this year’s festival is truly led by the industry and for the industry, marking a historic shift in the festival’s organisation. He emphasised that India is rapidly emerging as the world’s largest filmmaking nation, with new voices playing a pivotal role in shaping the cultural narrative.

The festival will also pay tribute to Indian cinema legends by screening restored classics, made possible by the ‘National Film Development Corporation’ (NFDC) and the ‘National Film Archive of India’ (NFAI) under the ‘National Film Heritage Mission’.

Attendees can look forward to a vibrant lineup of events, including the ‘IFFIesta’ entertainment zone where films, music and culture will converge to enhance youth participation and engagement.

With initiatives focusing on youth, accessibility and diversity, ‘IFFI 2024’ promises to be a landmark event that celebrates the evolution of cinema while paving the way for future storytellers in the industry. As one of the world’s 14 most prestigious international competition feature film festivals, IFFI stands alongside renowned festivals like Cannes, Berlin and Venice, accredited by the ‘International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations’ (FIAPF).

‘IFFI 2024’ invites all film enthusiasts to join in this grand celebration of creativity and storytelling, reinforcing its position as a vital platform for filmmakers and audiences.