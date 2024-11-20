55th IFFI champions inclusivity with groundbreaking initiatives

The ‘55th International Film Festival of India’ (IFFI) is setting a new standard for inclusivity in cinema, making significant strides to ensure that film enthusiasts of all abilities can fully engage with its offerings. This year’s festival, taking place in Goa, prominently features initiatives aimed at creating an accessible environment for all attendees.

In a historic first, the opening ceremony of IFFI saw live sign language interpretation, a move that highlights the festival’s commitment to accessibility. Collaborating with the ‘State Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Goa’ and the accessibility partner ‘Svayam’, IFFI is determined to create an inclusive cinematic experience. This initiative particularly aims to integrate attendees with hearing impairments into the festival’s audio-visual landscape.

A standout feature of this year’s festival is the introduction of the ‘Accessible India Films’ section. This curated selection will showcase both Indian and international films equipped with audio descriptions and ‘Indian Sign Language’ interpretation. This initiative is designed to enrich the festival experience for visually and hearing-impaired audiences, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the narratives presented on screen. The section will kick off on November 22 with the screening of ‘12th Fail’, which will include both audio descriptions and sign language interpretation.

The festival will also celebrate inclusivity through a classical dance performance in ‘Indian Sign Language’ by renowned artist Methil Devika, further emphasizing IFFI’s commitment to accessibility in the arts.

In preparation for the event, the IFFI team has undergone comprehensive sensitivity training aimed at fostering an environment where all guests feel welcomed and valued. This training equips staff to offer compassionate and personalised support, reinforcing the festival’s mission to create a respectful and inclusive atmosphere.

To enhance accessibility, IFFI is focusing on both digital and on-site initiatives. The festival’s website, app and social media channels have been designed with user accessibility in mind. Event venues will feature wheelchair-accessible spaces, restrooms and parking facilities, ensuring that all attendees can navigate the festival with ease. Additionally, on-site sign language interpreters will be available throughout the event to assist guests as needed.

Educational opportunities within IFFI also prioritise accessibility. Masterclasses and press conferences will include live sign language interpretation, ensuring that all information is comprehensible to attendees.

The screening schedule for films featuring accessible features includes several noteworthy titles. Following the premiere of ‘12th Fail’ on November 22 at 11:30 am, audiences can look forward to screenings of ‘Bartali’s Bicycle’ and ‘Beyond the Court: The Indian Wheelchair Basketball Journey’ on November 24. Other films, including ‘Stride’ and ‘India Votes: #WorldsLargestElection’, will also be screened with audio descriptions and sign language interpretation. Attendees can access these features through the ‘Moviebuff Access’ app, developed by ‘Qube Cinemas’, which allows visually impaired individuals to stream descriptive audio directly to their devices.

Through these pioneering initiatives, the 55th IFFI reaffirms its role as a global leader in creating shared cultural experiences. By prioritising inclusivity, the festival is ensuring that the magic of cinema is accessible to everyone, regardless of their abilities, thus embodying its larger vision of a more inclusive world.