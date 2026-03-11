5 Oscar-Nominated Films to catch up before 98th Academy Awards

The 2026 awards season is at its most exciting right now. Predictions are flying, favourites are emerging and film buffs everywhere are racing to catch up on the films dominating the conversation ahead of the 98th Academy Awards. From gripping dramas and high-octane spectacles to character-driven stories, this year’s nominated lineup showcases the incredible range of cinema. The best part is that several of them are already available to stream, making it easier than ever to experience the stories everyone will be talking about on Oscar night. If you want to catch up on the films leading this year’s nominations, these five are a good place to start.

Sinners (‘Prime Video’ & ‘JioHotstar’): After a break of three years, filmmaker Ryan Coogler returned to directing with one of 2025’s most daring genre films. Set in 1930s Mississippi, ‘Sinners’ follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B Jordan), World War I veterans who return to their hometown hoping to start afresh by opening a juke joint for the local Black community. Their plans take a terrifying turn when a group of vampires arrive, drawn by the extraordinary musical talent of their young cousin, Sammie. What unfolds is a genre-bending thriller that blends horror, history and music while examining how Black art and culture have been celebrated yet exploited for generations. Coogler’s atmospheric direction and Jordan’s double role helped make the film one of the most talked-about Oscar nominees of the year.

Sentimental Value (‘Prime Video’ & ‘Mubi’): Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier delivered one of the most emotionally layered dramas of the year with ‘Sentimental Value’. The story centres on two sisters, Nora and Agnes, who reunite with their estranged father, Gustav, a once-celebrated film director. After the death of their mother, Gustav attempts to reconnect with his family by casting Nora, an actress, in what he hopes to be his comeback film after years of creative silence. When she refuses, the decision opens old wounds and unresolved grief tied to their late mother. Trier masterfully explores grief, memory and complicated family ties, crafting a film about the strange ways artists mine their own lives for inspiration.









One Battle After Another (‘Prime Video’ & ‘JioHotstar’): Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, this political thriller boasts Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead as Bob, a former revolutionary living off the grid with his daughter while grappling with paranoia and the ghosts of his radical past. But when unfinished conflicts come back to haunt him, Bob finds himself pulled into a relentless chase that forces him to fight through his past mistakes to protect his daughter. Mixing tension, dark humour and social commentary, the film blends suspense with biting commentary on activism, identity and the cost of living outside the system.









F1 (‘Prime Video’ & ‘Apple TV+’): Few films delivered spectacle quite like ‘F1’ last year. The film is a high-octane racing drama starring Brad Pitt as a veteran Formula One driver who returns to the sport years after a career-ending accident. Joining a struggling team alongside a young rookie driver, he seeks redemption on some of the most demanding racetracks in the world. Filmed during real Formula One race weekends with unprecedented access to the sport, the film combines breathtaking racing sequences with an inspiring story about mentorship, rivalry and the relentless pursuit of victory against all odds.

Hamnet (‘Prime Video’): Directed by Chloé Zhao, ‘Hamnet’ is a historical drama based on Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed novel, inspired by William Shakespeare’s family life. Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal portray Agnes and William Shakespeare as they navigate life after the devastating loss of their young son, Hamnet. Set in 16th-century England, the film brilliantly portrays grief, love and artistic creation, imagining how this personal tragedy may have inspired Shakespeare’s writing of ‘Hamlet’.

The Oscars may last only one night, but the films that shape the conversation continue long after the ceremony ends. If you are catching up on the year’s most talked-about titles, these five nominees offer everything from haunting drama to pulse-racing spectacle.

The 98th Academy Awards will be broadcast on March 16, 2026, from 4:30 am to 7:30 am IST.