4th Yellowstone International Festival to begin from October 22

New Delhi: The fourth edition of the Yellowstone International Film Festival (YIFF) is set to kick off on October 22 and will run through October 27 here, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The gala, which aims to showcase independent cinema from around the world, will be held in a hybrid format.

According to a press release, YIFF will present 146 films including features, shorts, animated and documentaries from the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Italy, Netherlands, Chile, Spain, Pakistan, Belgium, Turkey, Israel, Finland, New Zealand and Sweden.

The festival is set to open with the premiere of the multiple-award winning film "Amar Colony" at DLF Cyberpark auditorium, Gurgaon.

Based on the life of a crippled widow who demands respect for her beloved pigeon, the movie is written and directed by Siddharth Chauhan. It stars Sangeeta Aggarwal, Nimisha Nair and Ayush Shrivastava.

YIFF will also exhibit the Indian premiere of Cannes Palme d'Or nominated Norwegian short film "Tits". Directed by Eivind Landsvik, the story follows an unpleasant run in at the beach when teenagers Oscar and Iben are left behind by their friends.

Chintan Sarda's "The Broken Table" will receive its north Indian premiere. Featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal in the lead, the film revolves around a caregiver named Deepti and her new client Giri, who has Alzheimer's.

The festival will also host Asian premiere of mockumentary comedy "The Nana Project", starring Mercedes Ruehl and directed by Robin Givens; a screening of "Rare", a thrilling short film featuring Piyush Mishra and Venu Yeldandi's "Balagam", starring Priydarshi Pulikonda and Kavya Kalyanram.

"We are living in an extremely heartbreaking world with ongoing multiple wars and other calamities in the world need us to introspect on our lives and the things we often shy away from talking about. Cinema has always played an integral part in churning debates and opinions, our selection of films promises to nudge those thoughts," said Tushar Tyagi, founder of YIFF, in a statement.

The film extravaganza will parallelly run a virtual vertical. The closing night will be held at Pacific Mall, Jasola, New Delhi.