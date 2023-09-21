'3 Idiots' actor Akhil Mishra no more

Mumbai: Actor Akhil Mishra, best known for his role in ‘3 Idiots’, died after a fall at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, said a publicist for his actor-wife Suzanne Bernert. He was 67.

The publicist said that Mishra, who had blood pressure issues, succumbed to injuries following the accident in the kitchen.

“He was on a chair in the kitchen trying to do something when he fell and hurt his head and back. He was later rushed to the hospital by the family and neighbours. He was still coherent while going to the hospital. And then the internal haemorrhage started. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, he could not be saved,” the publicist told the top news agency on Thursday.

According to the publicist, Bernert was in Hyderabad for a shoot, when Mishra passed away.

Mishra, who mostly played character roles in films and TV shows, is best remembered for his role as librarian Dubey in ‘3 Idiots’, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

He also worked in films and serials such as ‘Don’, ‘Gandhi, My Father’, ‘Uttaran’, ‘Udaan’, ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’ and others.

According to the publicist, Mishra’s mortal remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination.