29th Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’ bags eight honours

After sweeping the 81st Golden Globes, marking Hollywood’s star-studded kickoff to its annual awards season, Christopher Nolan’s epic biographical thriller ‘Oppenheimer’ continued to assert its dominance at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024 as well, winning in several major categories.

While Nolan himself won the ‘Best Director’ award, ‘Oppenheimer’ was also named the ‘Best Picture’. The biographical thriller also secured awards for ‘Best Supporting Actor’, ‘Best Editing’, ‘Best Cinematography’, ‘Best Visual Effects’, ‘Best Score’ and ‘Best Acting Ensemble’.

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig’s fantasy comedy ‘Barbie’, which had previously received limited recognition at the Golden Globes, found a more favourable reception at the awards ceremony. ‘Barbie’ was recognised as the ‘Best Comedy’ and also received the award for ‘Best Original Screenplay’.

Winners of the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards

Best Picture: Oppenheimer

Best Director: Christopher Nolan (‘Oppenheimer’)

Best Actor: Paul Giamatti (‘The Holdovers’)

Best Actress: Emma Stone (‘Poor Things’)

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr (‘Oppenheimer’)

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (‘The Holdovers’)

Best Limited Series: Beef

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Visual Effects: Oppenheimer

Best Comedy Series: The Bear

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook (‘Succession’)

Career Achievement Award: Harrison Ford

Best Comedy: Barbie

Best Original Screenplay: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (‘Barbie’)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’)

Best Foreign Language Film: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Song: ‘I’m Just Ken’ (‘Barbie’)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Steven Yeun ‘(Beef’)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ali Wong (‘Beef’)