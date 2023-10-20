28 years later, DDLJ belongs to you guys: Kajol

Recently, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ completed 25 years and it was a moment of huge celebration as the film is considered iconic even today. But October 20 was the 28th anniversary of another Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan starrer, which can be called a ‘legendary’ movie. It’s none other than ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, which is the longest-running film in theatres in Hindi cinema.

On DDLJ’s 28th anniversary, Kajol got nostalgic. She shared a present video of her wearing a green saree, while also sharing a video of ‘Mehendi laga ke rakhna’ in that green outfit. Interestingly, this iconic costume from DDLJ is showcased at the NMACC fashion exhibit. Kajol also shared a picture of that.

The actor expressed, “Still wearing green, but maybe not the same shade. 28 years later, DDLJ belongs to you guys. All our fans and people who have made it a legacy that lives on far beyond what we could have ever imagined. Big shoutout to all of you.”

Apart from Kajol’s DDLJ outfit, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s outfit from ‘Bole chudiyaan’ from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is also there at the fashion exhibit at NMACC.

Fans showered love on Kajol’s post and demanded that they want a reunion between SRK and Kajol. ‘Yash Raj Films’ also shared an adorable post on the film’s 28th anniversary.

In a recent interview, Kajol discussed how they had created the iconic poster pose where Shah Rukh was lifting her. The actor joked that SRK got a frozen shoulder after that.

“I was really worried about him. I had asked him if he would be able to carry me because I was scared for him. I think he took a hit on his masculinity and said, ‘How can you say that to me? I am a guy’. He very sweetly carried me and didn’t make me feel heavy at all. Later, there was a frozen shoulder. That time it was, ‘Wow’.”

DDLJ is Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut.