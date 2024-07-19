25 years of 'Sarfarosh' made me feel so old: Sonali Bendre

‘Sarfarosh’, which has gained a cult following over the years, recently celebrated 25 years of its release. While Aamir Khan was already a household name in the industry, the film acted as a turning point in Sonali Bendre’s life. Recalling the 25th anniversary of the film, she spoke about finding the feeling surreal. She also opened up about ‘Sarfarosh 2’.

In an interview with a leading media house, Bendre was asked about how she plans to leave a legacy of her own in the industry. The actor replied, “I think a month or two months ago, we celebrated 25 years of ‘Sarfarosh’ and everybody was talking about it. It was so surreal. I was like who would have thought that we would be sitting here and talking about this.”

“And suddenly it made me feel so old. Everybody was talking about ‘OMG! How did you do?’ and I was like, ‘I feel like I am still learning. What are you talking about?’ I think legacy is something someone else talks about and discusses. I genuinely don’t think you can plan and have a legacy,” she added.

Sonali Bendre was also asked if she would have a cameo in ‘Sarfarosh 2’. The actor just laughed out loud, without revealing anything about the sequel.

‘Sarfarosh’ was written and directed by John Matthew Matthan.