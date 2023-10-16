25 Years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai': A legendary milestone!

As Karan Johar’s directorial debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, turned 25 on Monday, the director along with lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji attended the special screening of the film at a PVR in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

On the occasion, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the importance of the film in their lives. But the highlight of the event was when the actor raised his concerns about doing a love story and said that he leaves those for ‘jawan bachche’ (youngsters) now.

Talking at the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ screening, Shah Rukh said, “Is film ka humare liye bahut hi important makaam hai humari zindagi mein, humare dilo mein. Aap log thoda bahut samajhte ho, pura nahi samjhoge, kyunki kuch kuch hota hai (This film is a very important milestone in our lives and our hearts. You people understand this to some extent, but you cannot understand it fully because there is something that happens).”

Speaking about his upcoming plan, he further said, “Ab pata nahi love story karu ya nahi karu. Ab jawan bachcho ko karne do (Now I don't know if I should still do a love story. Let’s leave them for younger actors).”

The audience reacted to Shah Rukh’s statement with a loud roar.

Around the same time, Karan shared a picture of him posing in a sweatshirt with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ printed on it.

He wrote along with it, “Tomorrow, my journey in films completes 25 years. Can’t believe it’s been that long!”