21 years on, Abhishek’s Lallan Singh in ‘Yuva’ still resonates

In an interview, Abhishek Bachchan once said that Mani Ratnam sees something in him that he himself can’t quite figure out. The two have teamed up for ‘Yuva’, ‘Guru’ and ‘Raavan’, but if there’s one film that really hits home for this correspondent, it’s ‘Yuva’.

Released in 2004, ‘Yuva’ turned 21 this Thursday and honestly, it still feels fresh. At a time when student politics is rife with violence, ‘Yuva’ feels more relevant than ever. It wasn’t just a film - it was a mirror of our political chaos and a bold take on youth, power and purpose.

And at the centre of it was Abhishek’s Lallan Singh. Rugged, raw, intense and unforgettable. With ‘Yuva’, Abhishek finally shook off the weight of being the superstar’s son and made everyone sit up and take notice. He even bagged his first Filmfare Award for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ and rightly so.

Lallan wasn’t your typical screen villain. Sure, he was violent and volatile but also deeply human. His scenes with Shashi (Rani Mukerji) had a kind of rough-around-the-edges tenderness. He loved her in his own flawed way and somehow, it never felt toxic or misogynistic. Looking back, ‘Yuva’ was that turning point for Abhishek.

Today, he’s one of the underrated actors in the game. Whether it’s ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Ludo’, ‘Dasvi’ or ‘I Want to Talk’, he’s been quietly picking powerful roles, staying away from the noise and letting his work do the talking.