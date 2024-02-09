2024 is totally packed for Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor started her career with ‘Dhadak’, the Hindi remake of Nagrah Manjule’s ‘Sairat’. Since then, she has solidified her place in the industry with films like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Roohi’, ‘Bawaal’ and many more.

It now seems that all her patience and hard work will finally get their due in 2024, as she has multiple big films lined up this year.

Rumour mills are abuzz that she has been roped to star opposite ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan for his next, which for now is being referred to as ‘RC 16’ and is expected to go on the floor in April. She is also being considered for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s magnum opus based on the life of Karna, wherein she is expected to play Draupadi’s role and is slated to go on floors in October.

She has also signed a film with her mentor, Karan Johar, in which she will be paired opposite Varun Dhawan. Many thought it would be the third instalment in the ‘Dulhania’ series after ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, but then it was reported that this one has no connection with the other two films.