‘12th Fail’ becomes the highest-rated Indian film on ‘IMDb’

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ has passed with meritorious results. The Vikrant Massey-led biographical drama continues to win hearts as it has now become the highest-rated Indian film of all time on ‘IMDb’.

On the list of ‘Top 250 Indian Films’ on ‘IMDb’, ‘12th Fail’ has secured the number one spot with a rating of 9.2 out of 10. The other four films in the top five Indian movies of all time include the 1993 animated film ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’, Mani Ratnam’s ‘Nayakan’, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Gol Maal’ and actor R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.

With a rating of 9.2, ‘12th Fail’ is ahead of some of the biggest and most acclaimed Hollywood blockbusters of 2023, including ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (rated 8.6), Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ (8.4), ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ (7.9), Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (7.8), ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ (7.7) and Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ (6.9) headlined by Margot Robbie.

Based on a book by Anurag Pathak and starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, ‘12th Fail’ chronicled the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. The film put a spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise.

‘12th Fail’ clocked Rs 67 crore worldwide, emerging as a surprise hit of the year. Upon its premiere on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’, the film garnered more acclaim and love from the audience.