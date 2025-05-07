‘10 Things I Hate About You’ director planning a sequel trilogy

Los Angeles: Gil Junger, the director of the popular 1999 teen comedy ‘10 Things I Hate About You’, said he and original producer Andrew Lazar are taking the franchise forward with a follow-up film.

The potential film is titled ‘10 Things I Hate About Dating’, which Junger is currently co-writing with Naya Elle James. The movie hasn’t been greenlit yet, but the filmmaker plans to make it the first in a trilogy, with two more subsequent instalments called ‘10 Things I Hate About Marriage’ and ‘10 Things I Hate About Kids’.

“‘10 Things I Hate About Dating’ is definitively in the works as a feature film. We’re developing it right now,” Junger told ‘People’ magazine.

The 70-year-old director teased that he, Lazar and James have ‘some pretty good ideas’ about the film’s universe.

A modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s play ‘The Taming of the Shrew’, ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ proved to be a breakout success for lead stars Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger. It also featured Larisa Oleynik, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Andrew Keegan and Larry Miller.

As the sequel is still in its early stages, Junger said he ‘hasn’t thought’ about which actors could potentially reprise their roles but is open to having ‘some cameos or even real parts’.

“I would love to work with Julia again. She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way. I’d love Larry Miller to come back because he’s so great.”

Asked whether there might be a hat-tip to Ledger in ‘10 Things I Hate About Dating’, the filmmaker said it is a ‘beautiful idea’. “And the answer is now going to be yes. He deserves to be loved,” Junger said of ‘The Batman’ star who died in 2008 at age 28 from an accidental overdose.