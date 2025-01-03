10 new onscreen pairs in Bollywood in 2025

It’s New Year and also the time when new pairs are set to create a buzz with their big-screen outings. While new star kids on the block will remain in the spotlight, fans are equally excited to see Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor in fresh pairings. ‘Millennium Post’ lists the fresh pairings of 2025.

Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid will pair up with Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor in ‘Loveyapa’. This is Junaid’s first foray into the romantic comedy genre and fans are eager to see the chemistry between this fresh and exciting pair. On Friday, the makers unveiled the film’s title track. ‘Loveyapa’ celebrates love in all its shades. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will hit theatres on February 7, 2025.

Aaman Devgan-Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon’s daughter, is all set to make her big-screen debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Azaad’, where she pairs up with Aaman Devgan (Ajay Devgn’s nephew). The film will be released on January 17, 2025.

Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor

This much-talked-about film, bankrolled by Karan Johar, is titled ‘Naadaniyaan’. It marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim. Directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, this family drama will feature Ibrahim alongside Khushi Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde team up for their action film ‘Deva’, set to hit theatres on January 31, 2025. The film not only marks Kapoor and Hegde’s first big-screen collaboration but is also the Hindi debut of Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews.

Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna

Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, where he plays the character of Maratha king Sambhaji. Rashmika Mandanna, whose pairing with Allu Arjun in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise and Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’ was widely appreciated, now pairs up with Vicky in this historical drama.

Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna seems to be ruling not only the South Indian film industry but also Bollywood, especially after the humongous success of ‘Animal’. She will now pair up with Salman Khan in AR Murugadoss’s Eid 2025 actioner ‘Sikandar’.

Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor

The first look of director Tushar Jalota’s ‘Param Sundari’ is already out and fans can’t get enough of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. This cross-cultural romantic drama is set for a July release and the fresh pairing has already heightened interest.

Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, was earlier set to debut with Karan Johar’s production venture ‘Bedhadak’, but the film was shelved. Now, she will make her Bollywood debut in Santoshi Singh’s ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’, based on Ruskin Bond’s short story ‘The Eyes Have It’, alongside Vikrant Massey.

Aditya Roy Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan

Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’ has been pending release for quite some time now. The Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan-starrer is expected to hit theatres this year. This fresh pairing has generated buzz ever since the film’s announcement.

Dhanush-Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was in the spotlight throughout 2024 and it seems 2025 will be no different. She will join Dhanush on screen in Aanand L Rai's ‘Tere Ishk Mein’. Their chemistry is expected to ignite the big screen.