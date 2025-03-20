Unwarranted Backlash?

The Punjab Police’s crackdown on the Shambhu and Khanauri border protests is a turning point in the ongoing farmers' agitation. Leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal were detained after inconclusive talks with Union ministers. The government’s sudden move to clear the protest sites, despite earlier assurances that no such action was planned, has sparked controversy and strong reactions from political parties and farmer groups. The manner in which the operation was carried out—cutting off electricity, restricting internet access, and detaining leaders before they could rejoin the protests—has drawn criticism for being heavy-handed and undemocratic.

Farmers have been protesting at these sites since February last year, demanding a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other agricultural reforms. The agitation gained renewed momentum when Dallewal began a hunger strike in November. However, the protest remained largely limited to these border points, with divisions among farmer unions affecting their collective strength. Unlike the 2020-21 movement, which saw widespread public support, this protest has faced resistance from urban dwellers and traders frustrated with blocked roads and disrupted business. The lack of a cohesive strategy among the protesting groups has also contributed to the agitation’s limited reach. The Punjab government’s decision to act against the protesters appears to be politically motivated. Reports suggest that AAP received feedback from traders in Ludhiana that the blockade was hurting business and could cost the party votes in the upcoming Ludhiana West by-elections. The ruling AAP government in Punjab had so far refrained from using force, but pressure from multiple stakeholders, including the business community and the central government, likely influenced its decision.

While the central government maintains that the farmers’ demands, especially the MSP law, require further discussion, its reluctance—as perceived by farmers—to engage meaningfully has fuelled discontent. The Modi government repealed the controversial farm laws in 2021 after sustained protests, but the underlying issues remain unresolved. Farmers argue that without an MSP law, they are left at the mercy of market forces and corporate buyers. Critics, however, warn that legally guaranteeing MSP could lead to procurement limits on wheat and paddy, potentially hurting Punjab’s agrarian economy. The fear is that the government may cap procurement, leaving farmers without assured buyers for their produce beyond a certain limit. Beyond the immediate clash, the larger problem lies in the failure of successive governments to implement long-term agricultural reforms. Punjab remains stuck in a cycle of wheat and paddy cultivation, with little focus on diversification, food processing, or modern supply chains. Despite political promises, farmers continue to struggle with mounting debts and an uncertain future. The government’s reluctance to invest in cold storage facilities, irrigation efficiency, and alternative crop markets has left farmers with few viable options. While the protests highlight these deep-rooted issues, the lack of unity among farm unions and political interference have weakened their impact. The growing perception that farmer movements are being used for political leverage rather than genuine reform has also created divisions within the larger agricultural community.

The situation calls for serious dialogue and policy action. The government must acknowledge that forceful crackdowns will only deepen resentment. If history is any indication, sidelining farmers’ concerns may provide short-term relief but will inevitably lead to more unrest in the future. A sustainable resolution requires all stakeholders—farmers, policymakers, and industry leaders—to engage in meaningful discussions that address both immediate grievances and long-term agricultural challenges. Otherwise, the cycle of protests and crackdowns will continue.