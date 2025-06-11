Unseen Human Cost

As the first light of dawn barely pierced the thick, oppressive heat hanging over Delhi, the rumble of bulldozers shattered the uneasy silence at the Bhoomiheen jhuggi-jhopri camp in Govindpuri, South Delhi. Hundreds of families, many of whom had lived there for generations, woke to see their humble homes reduced to rubble, their lives uprooted without warning or sufficient respite. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) swiftly razed 344 structures, declaring them illegal encroachments on public land. Yet, this exercise of state power, though legally sanctioned, begs urgent reflection on the human consequences that play out behind sterile official statements and court verdicts. The Delhi High Court’s recent dismissal of writ petitions challenging the demolition leaves the DDA free to act, but the law’s letter cannot be the only metric by which justice is measured. The plight of people like 45-year-old Satyawati, a domestic worker who was born and raised in that very camp, and who now wanders the city’s sweltering streets seeking shelter, underscores the profound ethical questions at stake. She cares alone for her two children, earns barely Rs 6,000 to 7,000 a month washing utensils, and now faces the terrifying uncertainty of homelessness in a city gripped by a relentless heatwave. The timing of the demolition—starting at 5 a.m., catching many residents asleep and unprepared—magnified the trauma. Notices were reportedly served only three days prior, and despite promises of rehabilitation under the “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan” policy, most residents say they have yet to receive alternative housing or meaningful assistance. With temperatures soaring to 45.5 degrees Celsius and an India Meteorological Department red alert in place, the evictions have turned into a harsh trial of survival. Vulnerable families displaced without support are now left exposed to the dangers of heatstroke, dehydration, and illness.

Delhi’s urban landscape is a tapestry woven with the lives of millions of migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and beyond, whose labour sustains the city’s economy yet whose housing remains precarious at best. The Bhoomiheen Camp itself is emblematic of this paradox—its residents contribute to the city’s growth but live on the margins, in informal settlements often lacking basic amenities. Repeated demolition drives in May, July 2023, and now June 2025, reveal the cyclical vulnerability faced by these communities. There is no denying the need to uphold laws protecting public land and to plan the city’s development sustainably. Encroachments can cause legitimate challenges related to sanitation, safety, and urban management. However, the approach to such challenges must be humane, inclusive, and rights-based. Forced evictions, especially in extreme weather conditions, without adequate notice, rehabilitation, or social support, risk violating constitutional protections and fundamental human dignity. The government’s claim of providing accommodation to displaced families rings hollow against testimonies from the ground. Many residents, already burdened by poverty and social marginalization, find themselves with nowhere to go, no resources to survive, and no guarantee of the basic security a home provides. It is a stark reminder that policies like “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan” must be implemented with earnest urgency, transparency, and accountability. Moreover, such evictions highlight broader systemic issues: Why do millions continue to live without formal housing in India’s capital? Why is there a chronic shortage of affordable housing despite decades of policy efforts? How can urban planning be more participatory, integrating the voices and needs of informal settlers rather than treating them as mere obstacles to development?

Delhi’s story is not unique. Across India, millions face similar threats of eviction, often in the face of rapid urbanisation and land commodification. The human costs of such policies—displacement, loss of livelihood, disruption of community networks—are rarely counted in official narratives. But they shape the everyday realities of the urban poor. As temperatures climb and heatwaves become more frequent and severe due to climate change, forced evictions in summer months take on an even more urgent humanitarian dimension. It is imperative that authorities rethink not just the timing but the entire framework of eviction and rehabilitation practices. Instead of punitive demolitions, there should be investments in upgrading informal settlements with infrastructure, sanitation, and legal recognition. Equally important is the need for dialogue and collaboration between government agencies, civil society, and affected communities. Only through such inclusive processes can sustainable solutions emerge—ones that balance urban development goals with the rights and welfare of all residents. For Satyawati and hundreds like her, the question is simple yet profound: What does justice mean when a person’s home is wiped away before dawn, leaving them to face the harsh glare of an unforgiving city? The law must protect property, but it must also protect people. The dignity of the displaced must not be bulldozed away in the race to ‘clean’ the city. The government must urgently provide immediate relief to those rendered homeless by the demolition drive, including access to shelter, food, and healthcare during this dangerous heatwave. Simultaneously, it must accelerate the allotment of affordable housing and explore long-term solutions to the housing crisis facing Delhi’s vulnerable communities. Development that neglects humanity is development that ultimately fails. In a city as vast and vibrant as Delhi, there is space enough not just for skyscrapers and flyovers, but for compassion, justice, and hope. It is time the city’s planners, courts, and administrators put people before projects and ensure that no one is left out in the scorching heat, invisible and forgotten.