Unmasking Proxy Wars

In releasing a comprehensive document that traces cross-border terror against India from 1947 to 2025, NatStrat has attempted to place decades of aggression within a single, unbroken continuum of strategy. The timing of this compilation, aligned with the seventeenth anniversary of the Mumbai attacks, underlines both institutional memory and national resolve. What emerges is a long arc of Pakistan’s use of terrorism as a parallel instrument of power, pursued consistently by its military and intelligence establishment irrespective of political transitions. From tribal invasions in the first year of Independence to sophisticated hybrid warfare in the present decade, the pattern is unmistakable: destabilise India through proxy actors while retaining plausible deniability at the state level. The phases mapped by the report illustrate this evolution clearly. The early decades were marked by open incursions and attempts to force territorial outcomes, followed by an era in which radicalised groups were trained and equipped to bleed India at multiple points. By the 1990s, urban centres became theatres of calibrated violence, with attacks in Mumbai, Delhi, Coimbatore and other cities signalling a shift towards economic and psychological disruption. The early 2000s brought assaults on national symbols, from Parliament to temples to diplomatic missions, demonstrating how targets were chosen not merely for tactical impact but to shake the foundations of democratic confidence. In the years after 2010, India confronted a more adaptive adversary that used technology, shifting aliases and proxy organisations to mask its origins, even as the strategic intent remained unchanged. NatStrat’s chronology makes clear that this is neither episodic nor reactive behaviour, but an entrenched doctrine designed to fragment India internally and undermine its global standing. Additionally, the chronology prompts deeper reflection on how global geopolitical shifts have interacted with regional hostilities, often allowing extremist infrastructures to survive through periods of great power competition. The Cold War, the war in Afghanistan, and subsequent alignments created ecosystems that emboldened militant actors while complicating India’s security calculus. As these fault lines intensified, each decade produced new variants of cross-border interference, reminding policymakers that terrorism thrives not only on ideology and training but also on permissive international environments. Understanding this broader context strengthens the argument that India’s vigilance must operate at the intersection of regional dynamics and global security trends.

Yet the other recurring thread, running parallel to this timeline of hostility, is India’s steady strengthening of its political, societal and security architecture in response. The document’s detailed account of assaults is also a record of how institutions, intelligence networks and public resilience have evolved under pressure. The creation of Bangladesh following the 1971 conflict was a decisive reminder that aggression can have consequences beyond strategic calculations. In subsequent decades, India’s handling of hijackings, embassy attacks and mass-casualty bombings reflected an expanding toolbox of diplomacy, law enforcement and covert capability. It is evident that each provocation altered the country’s posture in some form: from enhanced policing after the serial blasts of the 1990s, to counter-terror legislation following the Parliament attack, to coordinated intelligence reforms after the carnage of 26/11. The post-2016 era introduced a more assertive paradigm, marked by surgical strikes, air operations and a declared willingness to treat major terror attacks as acts of war. These shifts were not solely military; they were also political, legal and societal, representing a recalibration of national patience. India’s growing emphasis on isolating state sponsors of terror in international forums has complemented its on-ground measures, signalling that the country’s responses now span multiple domains. At the same time, internal cohesion has acted as the strongest counter to attempts at polarisation. Each wave of violence has met with communities choosing continuity over fracture, undermining the core objective of those orchestrating the attacks. The report underscores that resilience has not been accidental but cultivated over decades of repeated tests, shaping a national temperament that refuses to be steered by external manipulation.

In mapping nearly eight decades of cross-border aggression, NatStrat’s findings serve as both documentation and warning. They illustrate how a neighbour’s entrenched reliance on terrorist proxies has produced long-term regional instability while yielding little strategic gain for its own people. The timeline reflects operations executed under shifting banners but driven by a single enduring doctrine, one that has diverted resources away from development and peace. For India, the takeaway is equally clear: the threat has evolved, not disappeared. Newer fronts, from digital radicalisation to deniable militant offshoots, demand an integrated security approach that anticipates rather than reacts. The report’s final years, especially the reference to the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent response under Operation Sindoor, show how India has signalled a decisive break from earlier restraint by imposing tangible costs on those directing violence from across the border. This posture, however, must be matched by continued investment in intelligence, counter-radicalisation, border management and technological capability. It must also be accompanied by diplomatic persistence, ensuring that global narratives do not slip into selective outrage or geopolitical convenience. The document’s homage to victims and security personnel is a reminder that the human cost of terrorism extends far beyond strategic discourse. As India looks ahead, the imperative is not merely to chronicle the past but to prevent its repetition. NatStrat’s compilation reinforces that stability in South Asia requires dismantling the infrastructure of terror at its source, strengthening institutional vigilance at home, and ensuring that the country’s trajectory remains defined not by the intentions of adversaries but by its own collective resolve and democratic confidence.