Unending suffocation

Delhi is suffocating in the real sense of the term. Post Diwali, yet again, the city finds itself wrapped in a toxic shroud of smog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunging into the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The AQI hit an alarming 500, leaving millions gasping for breath and turning daily life into a struggle. Hospitals are reported to have been flooded with patients suffering from respiratory ailments. Schools have been forced to shift to online classes, and flights are being diverted as visibility drops to near zero in certain areas. A public health emergency demanding nothing less than urgent attention, is knocking on the door, unanswered. The air in Delhi has become unbreathable, and this is no exaggeration. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has labelled the situation ‘severe’, warning that even healthy individuals are at risk. The city's hospitals are seeing a surge in cases of asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory problems. Doctors are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid physical exertion. For many, however, such precautions are a luxury they cannot afford. Those who work outdoors or commute daily have no escape from the invisible poison they inhale on a daily basis.

The causes of this recurrent crisis are painfully familiar. Stubble burning in neighbouring states continues to be a significant contributor to the crisis. Despite efforts to reduce these farm fires, data shows a sharp spike in incidents over the past month, particularly in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The political blame game is in full swing, with Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government accusing the BJP-led states of inaction and neglect. Meanwhile, the BJP, too, has pointed fingers at Punjab, governed by AAP, for its role in the pollution mess. Amid this tug-of-war, the air remains as polluted as ever, and the people have no other option than to suffer endlessly. The crisis has also taken a toll on the economy. Small and medium enterprises across Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana have reported disruptions due to pollution-related restrictions. At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, over a dozen flights had to be diverted because of poor visibility. The ripple effects of this environmental crisis are being felt far beyond Delhi. Livelihoods, businesses, India's reputation on the global stage, and whatnot—all seem to have been imperilled in a single go.

Emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been implemented—restricting vehicle movement, halting construction activities, and considering artificial rain. However, their impact has been limited. Delhi’s Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, has repeatedly called for central assistance to combat the crisis, including support for inducing artificial rain to clear the air. Yet, bureaucratic delays and a lack of political will have stalled such interventions. It is a matter of debate whether such interventions will have any sustainable positive impact towards resolving the problem. But what is clear is that the crucial stakeholders remain far away from consensus in deciding on the way to deal with the issue.

What Delhi needs at this point in time is a comprehensive strategy to prevent future pollution crises. Farmers must be provided with viable alternatives to stubble burning, such as subsidised equipment or incentives for crop diversification. Public transport in the city must be expanded and made more efficient to reduce dependence on private vehicles. Industrial emissions need stricter regulation, and awareness campaigns must educate citizens on reducing exposure to pollution. These solutions are not new—they have been discussed endlessly. What has been missing is the political will to implement them. Year after year, the national capital cannot be allowed to choke on its own neglect. If decisive action is not taken now, the costs—in lives, in health, and in economic losses—will only keep rising. It is time for governments at every level to come together, set aside differences, and confront this crisis with the seriousness it demands. Anything less would be a betrayal of the millions who call this city home.