Undue burden

The Karnataka government’s proposed amendments to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act have triggered widespread apprehension and unrest among state’s Information Technology (IT) / Information Technology and Enabled Services (ITeS) employees. The proposed amendments seek to increase the number of working hours from the existing 10 hours per day to 14 hours—both including overtime. This is expected to take the overall working hour to 125 hours over a three month period.



News reports indicate that through the amendments, the government might be aiming to boost the state's share of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India from 45 per cent to 50 per cent. GCCs are centralised units established by multinational corporations to leverage cost efficiencies and access specialised talent in various global locations. They are known to provide a range of benefits that boost efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness in MNC’s global operations. Post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased emphasis on digitisation and online delivery of services. As per the Department of Economic Affairs, the availability of a highly-skilled workforce capable of research and innovation, using high-end technology, and possessing managerial skills has led to the setting up of GCC in India to support the conglomerates in significant corporate functions. This, together with vastly improved digital and physical infrastructure, imparts a competitive edge to India as a favoured destination for GCCs. According to a Bloomberg report, GCCs account for more than 1 per cent of India’s GDP.

But the real question is: what price is India willing to, and should (not), bear in the pursuit of this growth? According to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Labour Organisation (ILO), working 55 or more hours per week is associated with an estimated 35 per cent higher risk of a stroke and a 17 per cent higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease, compared to working 35-40 hours a week. The report unequivocally held long working hours responsible for about one-third of the total estimated work-related burden of disease—concluding that it is established as the risk factor with the largest occupational disease burden. Strikingly, the report highlighted that long working hours led to 7,45,000 deaths from stroke and ischemic heart disease in 2016—a 29 per cent increase since 2000. Now, consider the impact of exorbitantly high working hours in Karnataka, particularly in the realm of the already stressful IT sector.

The protesting employees under the umbrella of Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union have sloganeered that they are “workers”, and not “slaves”. Apart from risk of occupational stress and resultant mental health issues, the protestors have highlighted the multifarious impact that the proposed amendments can have on the life and career of employees. The shortage of opportunities vis-à-vis rising unemployment has emboldened employers to adopt a “hire and fire” strategy—putting employees in the realm of uncertainty and tremendous pressure. Furthermore, extended working hours leave employees with hardly any time to upgrade their skills—constraining their chances of promotion, or even continuation!

Given the shaky employment scenario in India, the ambitious approach of the government towards boosting productivity and growth is only likely to boomerang. Besides, it is also inhumane to subject employees to unescapable occupational stress. Such strategies are generally adopted by countries that have an ageing population and low fertility rate. If the amendments are approved, India will stand out as a notorious exception. Won’t it be more conducive to employ a greater number of talented individuals to meet productivity and growth targets, rather than stifling the potential of the existing IT workforce?