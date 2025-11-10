Under a Grey Sky

Every winter, Delhi’s skyline fades under a dense, grey shroud that seems to deepen with each passing year. This time, the air is again toxic enough to sting the eyes and choke the lungs. On Saturday, the city’s average Air Quality Index stood at 361, placing it squarely in the “very poor” zone. Several areas, from Alipur and ITO to Wazirpur and Burari, breached the “severe” category, registering AQI levels above 400. For millions in the National Capital Region, breathing clean air has become an increasingly rare privilege.

The numbers tell a story of chronic failure. Stubble burning in neighbouring states accounted for about 30 per cent of Delhi’s pollution, with another 15 per cent coming from transport. Add to that construction dust, industrial emissions, and unregulated waste burning, and the smog thickens into something unmanageable. The weather is often blamed—low wind speeds, temperature inversion—but what’s choking the city isn’t just meteorology, it’s mismanagement. Despite years of warnings, committees, and action plans, enforcement remains inconsistent, and coordination among states is uneven. What Delhi inhales each winter is the cumulative consequence of collective neglect.

The cost is immense and, increasingly, measurable. Air pollution is no longer a vague environmental concern—it’s a public health emergency. For children, who breathe more air relative to their body weight and whose immune systems are still developing, the effects are devastating. Medical experts at AIIMS warn that prolonged exposure to PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide can trigger inflammation, damage lung tissue, and even affect brain development. Studies have found that pollution exposure in early life can lead to behavioural problems, impaired cognitive functioning, and increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism. In utero exposure to high levels of pollutants raises the risk of low birth weight and infant mortality. What Delhi’s children inhale today could shape their health for decades.

The broader consequences are no less grim. In both humans and animals, long-term exposure to fine particulates has been linked to oxidative stress, damage to the blood-brain barrier, and cellular changes similar to those seen in Alzheimer’s disease. India already pays a deadly price for its toxic air—over a million deaths annually, according to medical studies. In Delhi, the health toll is layered atop lost productivity, medical costs, and diminished quality of life. An entire generation grows up indoors, shielded by air purifiers, while the city outside becomes increasingly uninhabitable for weeks at a stretch.

Yet, year after year, the response remains alarmingly routine. Emergency restrictions—halting construction, curbing vehicle movement, closing schools—are imposed reactively, not preventively. Crop residue burning, a recurring cause, is treated as a political issue rather than an environmental one, with farmers caught between bans and the absence of affordable alternatives. The transport sector, meanwhile, remains dependent on fossil fuels and outdated emission controls. Public messaging urges citizens to wear masks and limit outdoor activity, as though clean air were a personal responsibility rather than a collective right.

The pattern exposes a deeper weakness in India’s environmental governance. The State Pollution Control Boards, meant to enforce air quality laws, are chronically understaffed and underfunded. Nearly half their sanctioned posts are vacant, and laboratories lack sufficient technical capacity. The boards were created in the 1970s for a narrower mandate—industrial pollution—but have since been burdened with new responsibilities, from waste management to construction dust control, without a corresponding expansion in resources. Technology such as online emission monitoring or air quality forecasting offers promise, but tools alone cannot compensate for weak institutional capacity.

Parents, in the meantime, navigate impossible choices. Keeping children indoors means curtailing physical activity crucial for growth, while outdoor exposure carries invisible but lasting harm. Doctors now advise tracking daily AQI levels, planning routines around cleaner hours, and using indoor purifiers—suggestions that highlight adaptation, not prevention. The air, which should have been the most fundamental of public goods, has become a source of daily anxiety.

The government’s immediate focus must shift from emergency firefighting to year-round mitigation. This means consistent enforcement of emission standards, large-scale transition to cleaner fuels, investment in public transport, and the creation of real incentives for sustainable farming practices. It also demands cooperation across state lines, since air knows no boundaries. Political coordination, not blame-shifting, is the only sustainable path forward. Stronger legal frameworks, transparent monitoring, and public reporting can ensure accountability and continuity across changing governments and seasons.

Delhi’s pollution is not an act of nature; it is the slow outcome of policy inertia. The science is conclusive, the health evidence overwhelming, and the solutions long identified. What has been missing is sustained political and administrative will. Until that changes, air quality will continue to fluctuate with the calendar—improving briefly after rain or wind, worsening after harvest or festival—and citizens will remain trapped in the cycle of outrage and resignation.

To breathe freely should not be a privilege, yet in Delhi it has become one. Each spike in the AQI is a reminder that the right to clean air, enshrined as part of the right to life, is still being denied in practice. The crisis unfolding in the capital is both a warning and a measure of national urgency. The smog outside is not just the residue of burning fields—it is the visible manifestation of invisible indifference. Unless governance catches its breath, the city never will.