Unaccounted tragedy!

The horrific stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, which claimed at least 121 lives and left 28 others injured, is outright shocking in the present day and age. The incident, which occurred during a satsang organised by the self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari—who was previously a constable with Uttar Pradesh police as Suraj Pal Singh—reflects poorly on the scientific temper in the state. Over the past decade, the state has come under heavy influence of Babas and self-styled godmen. However, the more concerning aspect of the incident is the negligence of the state administration, reflected in severe lapses in crowd control, emergency preparedness, and accountability.



The stampede occurred in Fulrai village, under the Sikandra Rau police station area, where over two lakh devotees gathered to attend the event, far exceeding the sanctioned limit of 80,000. This gross violation of permitted attendance cap triggers critical questions about the organisers' accountability and the role of local authorities in enforcing crowd control measures. The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against the event’s organisers, including chief sewadar Devprakash Mathur, under Sections 105, 110, 126, 223, and 238 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). However, the principal figure, Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, remains unaccounted for in the FIR. This forces one to wonder whether this omission is due to the popularity and cult figure image he enjoys in the state!

Interestingly, even the principal opposition in the state, Samajwadi Party, appears to be refraining from dragging Hari into controversy. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Udayveer Singh was reported saying that “everyone knows that all the 'Bhole Baba' meetings attract such a huge crowd, hence, the authorities should have made proper arrangements. Now, they are trying to blame the organisers and 'Bhole Baba' but what can they do?” However, several family members of the deceased persons have reportedly expressed their dissatisfaction over non-filing of FIR against the Baba. It needs to be mentioned here that during the initial phase of the stampede, the sewadars—volunteers of the congregation—threw away sleepers and other belongings of people who were rushed to the hospital. This is a clear case of tampering with evidence and reflects the insensitivity of the organisers.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored probe into the incident, highlighting the pattern of negligence and lack of preparedness that typically characterises such tragedies. The PIL calls for the appointment of a five-member expert committee to investigate the incident, propose guidelines to prevent future occurrences, and ensure the Uttar Pradesh government takes swift legal action against those responsible. Another PIL has also been filed seeking CBI probe into the matter.

The judiciary has a great role to play in ensuring that victims receive justice, and a strong deterrence is created to prevent such mishaps in the future. The state’s response has thus far been timid. As a token measure, an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased. While prioritising the treatment of the injured should be the priority, the state administration needs to simultaneously address the question of accountability.

The role of local authorities and law enforcement agencies in pre-empting such disasters cannot be overstated. Regular audits of planned events, stringent enforcement of safety regulations, and immediate action against violations are essential. In the long run, the state government should develop comprehensive guidelines, in consultation with experts, to ensure the safety of attendees at large gatherings. 21st-century India needs to be more scientifically tempered, aware and organised.