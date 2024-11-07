Trump’s triumph

Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US presidential election is nothing short of remarkable. After a term marked by political turmoil, a highly publicised impeachment, and an infamous insurrection at the US Capitol, his return to the White House is now almost inevitable. With crucial wins in swing states like North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, Trump’s path to the presidency is now cemented. His success has made him the first Republican in nearly two decades to win the popular vote, a feat not seen since George W Bush in 2004. For Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party, this election has been a jolting reminder. Despite the excitement surrounding Harris as the first woman of Black and South Asian descent to hold the office of vice president, her campaign faced consequential challenges. While she was able to maintain strong support in Democratic strongholds, her push to reclaim states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—once considered secure—has faltered. Losing Pennsylvania was a blow, narrowing her already slim chances of winning. As the results unfolded, Harris’ path to victory seemed to grow narrower, with Trump pulling ahead in key battleground states.

Trump’s victory can reshape the political landscape for years to come. His win would make him the second president in US history to serve non-consecutive terms, after Grover Cleveland. At 78 years old, he will also become the oldest president at the time of his inauguration. His success, in many ways, reflects the deep polarisation of American politics today. While his supporters celebrated his aggressive approach, many others expressed anxiety about the divisive tone of his campaign.

One of the most significant factors in Trump’s success has been, of course, his ability to dominate in critical swing states. His victories in North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania were key to his electoral college win—pushing him past the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency. With these states in his corner, Trump has shown that his base remains solid and committed to his populist message. Despite the odds, the Republican Party has managed to rebuild momentum and reclaim key areas that once seemed out of reach. On the contrary, Harris' campaign, despite her strong performance in traditionally Democratic regions, struggled to gain ground in these swing states. Her team's focus on the so-called ‘Blue Wall’ states—Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—proved inadequate.

Trump’s victory will definitely have significant implications for US foreign policy. His ‘America First’ stance, which shaped much of his first term, is likely to resurface in his second term. This raises serious concerns for countries like Ukraine, which has relied heavily on US support to withstand Russian aggression. With Trump’s history of scepticism toward foreign entanglements and his statements about ending wars, it remains unclear—inclined more towards negative—whether he will continue the current level of support for Ukraine. Global leaders, especially in Europe and Eastern Europe, are already bracing for the potential consequences of his return. At home, Trump’s win could also reshape critical policies, especially around reproductive rights and climate change. With the Democrats facing setbacks, including a tough fight to protect abortion rights, Trump’s presidency may embolden conservative states to push for more restrictive laws. On the climate front, the end of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act would signal a major shift, as Trump’s focus on expanding fossil fuel production could undo the progress made in reducing emissions. Trump’s approach to politics, marked by personal attacks and polarising rhetoric, may once again intensify the divisions that have plagued the country in recent years.

As the dust settles, it’s clear that Trump’s second term will be a complex and contentious one. His supporters may see this as a long-overdue reclamation of power, while his critics brace for the political and social fallout. No matter the perspective, it is evident that Trump’s return will have a profound impact on the future of the United States, shaping both its internal policies and its role on the world stage. The world, too, will not remain untouched to whatever unfolds in the US.