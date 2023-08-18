Troubled waters

In an unsettling confirmation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projected a rather dismal trajectory of India's retail inflation in its recent bulletin. The numbers are nothing short of discomforting, with the central bank predicting that the upper comfort limit of 6 per cent inflation might be crossed during the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. This disquieting forecast comes on the heels of the National Statistical Office's (NSO) data, which unveiled a sharp surge in retail inflation to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, up from 4.87 per cent in the previous month. This double-barrelled reality paints a bleak picture for the Indian economy, warranting a more nuanced and proactive approach. The RBI's initial assessment attributes this surge in inflation to the staggering rise in tomato prices that rippled through other vegetable prices as well — a phenomenon they suggest to be transient in nature. However, upon closer scrutiny, the triggers behind the inflationary pressure appear to be broader and more pervasive. The NSO's figures elucidate a more complex narrative – the food inflation rate soared to an alarming 11.51 per cent in July from a mere 4.49 per cent in the preceding month. This spike isn't triggered solely by vegetables, which witnessed a staggering 37.34 per cent increase, but also by cereals (13.04 per cent), pulses (13.27 per cent), spices (21.63 per cent), sugar (3.75 per cent), and fruits (3.16 per cent). Moreover, inflation seems to have breached the boundaries of just food items, infiltrating non-food categories as well. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has registered price hikes across various segments, indicating that the inflationary surge has spread its tentacles far and wide, affecting diverse goods and services. Given this disconcerting scenario, the RBI's optimism regarding the transience of these price shocks might be misplaced. Several factors compound the apprehensions about inflation. The persistently high vegetable prices, evident even in the first half of August, seem poised to further elevate the headline inflation figure for the second quarter. Furthermore, the spectre of El Nino's aftermath and erratic monsoon patterns looms over the second half of the year, potentially exacerbating food inflation. And then there's the lingering concern of volatile crude oil prices, a factor that has historically jolted the economy. These externalities cannot be discounted when deliberating on the future course of inflation. In the wake of recurrent shocks in vegetable prices, the RBI's emphasis on systemic reforms in perishable supply chains is welcome. Initiatives aimed at enhancing transportation networks, bolstering warehousing and storage technologies, and facilitating value addition processes are not only commendable but indispensable for stabilising prices in the long term. However, it's important to acknowledge that these reforms are not overnight solutions; they require time and concerted efforts to materialise into effective countermeasures. The RBI's commitment to reining in inflation to a target of 4 per cent reflects a laudable objective. Yet, given the multifaceted challenges and the seemingly resilient nature of inflation, this ambition appears to be an uphill climb. While a central bank's role in curbing inflation is crucial, it's essential to remember that monetary policy alone cannot tame the complex web of factors driving these inflationary pressures. It demands a holistic strategy, involving both monetary and fiscal measures, as well as a concerted effort from various sectors of the economy. The grim trajectory of inflation illustrated by recent data necessitates a serious revaluation of the prevailing economic landscape. The RBI's concerns, which it has reiterated through its bulletin, should not be brushed aside as mere cautionary notes. Instead, they should serve as a rallying call for coordinated action. The nation must collectively recognise the broader implications of persistent inflation, engaging in substantive dialogues, and implementing comprehensive solutions that address the multiple factors at play. It is only through such concerted efforts that India can hope to navigate these troubled waters and secure a more stable and prosperous economic future.