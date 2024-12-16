Triumph of a champion

Indian chess sensation D Gukesh recently made history by becoming the youngest-ever world chess champion at just 18 years old. In a thrilling finale to the World Chess Championship held in Singapore on December 12, Gukesh defeated reigning champion Ding Liren of China in the decisive 14th game, with a final score of 7.5-6.5. This remarkable feat made him the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to claim the coveted classical chess world title. Gukesh also broke the record of being the youngest chess champion, previously held by Garry Kasparov, who became champion at 22.

As is known, the final game was tied at 6.5 points each, with Ding playing white. While the match appeared headed for a draw, Ding made a critical mistake on his 53rd move, which allowed Gukesh to capitalise and claim victory. It won’t be wrong to say that Gukesh, with his calm and calculated strategy, created a chance for himself by forcing an error on the part of Ding. Reflecting on the victory, Gukesh described it as the ‘best day of my life’ but also called it just the beginning of a long and ambitious career—a statement with which many would like to agree. At the same time, in a display of humility, he expressed his admiration for Magnus Carlsen, the former world champion, and stated that striving to reach Carlsen's level of greatness would continue to motivate him. Already, the young champion’s journey to the title has been nothing short of extraordinary. Earlier this year, Gukesh won the Candidates Tournament, becoming the youngest-ever challenger for the world title. He also led India to a historic gold medal at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest. His rise has been closely watched and guided by Viswanathan Anand, who expressed immense pride in witnessing history unfold in Singapore.

However, not everyone was equally impressed with the championship match. Russian legend Vladimir Kramnik criticised the quality of play—calling Ding’s blunder ‘childish’. He lamented the supposed decline in the standards of world chess. Magnus Carlsen, too, shared his reservations about the match’s overall quality. But Anand dismissed such criticisms as inevitable, urging Gukesh to ignore detractors and focus on his incredible achievement. The legend Garry Kasparov also defended the young Indian’s victory. He argued that every world championship has its share of mistakes and that Gukesh’s performance was genuinely deserving of the title.

Gukesh’s success speaks volumes about his dedication, discipline, and family’s sacrifices. His mother, Padmakumari, a microbiologist, and father, Rajnikanth, who gave up his career as an ENT surgeon to support Gukesh, played very important roles in shaping his career. It is widely reported that financial struggles in his formative years were overcome through the support of friends and a deep commitment from his family. To sum up, Gukesh’s ability to stay focused and push for the win, even when a draw seemed likely, stood out. His tactical brilliance, patience, and psychological resilience in high-pressure situations were instrumental in outlasting Ding. The final moments of the match, where Gukesh’s precision led to a decisive blunder from his opponent, will remain etched in the records of chess history—not as a fluke but a strategic genius. As the 18th world champion in classical chess, Gukesh’s triumph heralds a new era for Indian chess. Kasparov rightly and duly praised India as a nation of immense talent and noted that Gukesh’s success reflects the arrival of a ‘golden generation’ of players inspired by Anand. Gukesh’s victory has energised a billion Indians and the nation is eagerly celebrating its new chess hero.