Transformative in scope

About two decades after the previous revision, the Ministry of Education released a pre-draft version of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education last week — seeking feedback from multiple stakeholders. The system of education and pattern of textbooks in any country must evolve with time. The more consultative and rigorous the process of transition is, the more fruitful and broad-based the outcomes would be. All stakeholders need to utilise the present opportunity and give their contribution towards shaping the education of the coming times. National Curriculum Framework (NCF) is a document on which textbooks for students are designed. It also proposes other changes for teaching-learning and examination framework. The NCF was last revised in 2005. Presently, the National Curriculum Framework for School Education is one of the four National Curriculum Frameworks that are in the process of being framed. The other three frameworks are — NCF for Early Childhood Care and Education, NCF for Teacher Education and NCF for Adult Education. Apart from school education, the draft framework for ECCE has also been completed while that for teacher education and adult education are in the pipeline. Even a cursory glance on the NCF for School Education would reveal that “Indianness” has been a defining trait that runs across the document, which is not a bad thing per se. Being fairly considerate about one’s cultural roots is a great attribute, and an empowering one too. But a distinction has to be drawn between centricity towards Indianness and obsession with Indianness. A fair balance has to be maintained to ensure that students gain equal understanding of the rich Indian culture and the interconnected nature of the contemporary world. Disproportionate inclination towards any of the two aspects will dilute the practical relevance of the other — rendering students ill-capable of dealing with the real world. The NCF proposes to include examples from Vedas and Katha Upanishads, teach concepts of Buddhism, Jainism and Vedic and Confucian philosophies, and incorporate Yoga and Ayurveda in the scheme of learning. It will be a great challenge, both at the formulation and implementation levels, to make sure that these wonderful ideas are aligned with the notion of rationality and reason. The hearsay about religion and culture has great affinity for misconceptions that must be sifted at all costs. Also, the draft NCF for School Education is expected to have a transformative effect on India’s education system. The NCF has proposed modular board examinations, as against a single examination at the end of the year, to ensure that the final certification is based on the “cumulative result of each of the examinations.” The document has also proposed a semester system for class 12. The concept of holding modular examinations is indeed a progressive step forward. By allowing more than one chance to the students to perform in the boards, this move will take away the cumulative burden of delivering the best in one single attempt — allowing students to strategise their attempts over a period of time. Another major feature of the NCF for School Education has been its emphasis on multidisciplinary education. It allows class IX-XII students a broader spectrum of subjects to choose from for the purpose of examination. In class IX and X, students will cover 16 courses divided across eight curricular areas. Furthermore, the flexibility of mixing subjects across streams through the use of National Credit Framework is a big, bold move. While the significance of interdisciplinary education cannot be downplayed, there are two major challenges on this front in the Indian context. In the first place, educational institutions at both school and university levels will have to be restructured to be aligned with the new paradigm. As simple as it may sound, it is certainly not a mean task. However, the consultative process is on, and one can hope for a viable approach to emerge. The second challenge will be around managing the heaviness of the course structure. Prima facie, the widely scattered curricular areas — ranging from humanities and mathematics to vocational education, physical education, arts, social science, science, and inter-disciplinary areas — bear resemblance with the curriculum proposed by Mudaliar Commission Report, 1953. There is a difference though, the draft NCF for school education envisages the introduction of textbooks at a much later stage. Back in 1953, the Mudaliar Commission Report was criticised for being too much course-heavy. While finalising the NCF for school education, it should be ensured that undue burden on students is avoided.