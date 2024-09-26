Tragic toxicity

The death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil, a chartered accountant at a reputed accounting firm, has reignited the debate on work culture in corporate environments. The parents of the deceased allege that the unrelenting demands of her role at the firm took a toll on her health, leading to her untimely death from cardiac arrest. The firm has categorically denied the allegations, maintaining that Perayil was assigned work like any other employee.



However, there could be no denying that a broader trend of toxic work culture, often promoted as a sign of perseverance and dedication, is being promoted throughout the country and the world. Not long ago, Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy gloriously promoted 70-hour work weeks to fuel the country's economic growth. Murthy, however, is not alone. The archaic tendency of glorifying hectic work has been there for quite a long time, especially after the advent of LPG reforms in India. This concept doesn’t fit in the new scheme of things where the emphasis on mental health and well-being has been paramount, and tasks are being automated and highly tech-driven—making things easier for humans. The debate, thus, is old versus new. Even the real role models of today’s generation, who have defined the benchmark of success, prioritise personal life and well-being over toxic work culture. There are athletes like Virat Kohli and others who have braced mild criticisms for taking break from their work as and when their personal requirements, mind and health demanded. Their hard work comes in tune with their body and mind composure, and not as forced compulsion from any external source. When setting a general paradigm for work demands, organisations must set a lower benchmark that syncs with workers having even modest work capacities.

As far as the question of growth and development is concerned, increased toxicity at workplaces is contrary to the evolved notion of development. In the modern concept of development, humane attributes like happiness, work-life balance etc. have gained greater prominence. India has models to follow in countries like those in Scandinavia, which have successfully created healthier work environments that prioritise both productivity and employee welfare. These countries have demonstrated that sustainable growth, when approached from a labour rights perspective, is highly beneficial.

A report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) revealed that half of India’s workforce worked over 49 hours per week, making it one of the most overworked countries in the world. This excessive workload is particularly prominent in sectors like consulting and technology, where young professionals are often subjected to gruelling hours in exchange for career advancement. Mental health experts and labour rights activists continue to advocate for better work-life balance and the protection of employees from exploitation. They argue that a mindset shift is necessary—one where both firms and employees recognise that while work is important, it should not come at the expense of personal well-being. For real change to happen, the glorification of overwork must be replaced with a culture that values employee well-being. Companies must go beyond lip service and take concrete steps to create a more humane and balanced work culture.