Trade, Trust, Trouble

US President Donald Trump’s latest salvo—announcing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports starting August 1, coupled with additional penalties for continued Russian energy purchases—has thrown a wrench into the ongoing trade negotiations between Washington and New Delhi. The move, communicated through his platform Truth Social, comes just days after both governments had expressed optimism about concluding a significant trade deal. With negotiators racing against a self-imposed deadline and only an interim deal in sight, Trump’s announcement now threatens to derail not only the talks but also the tenor of bilateral relations. At the heart of the matter lies a complex interplay of diplomacy, economic interests, and geopolitical positioning. India and the US have, over the past two decades, steadily built a robust relationship—economically, strategically, and culturally. From defence cooperation and counterterrorism collaboration to joint ventures in technology and clean energy, the relationship has evolved into one of mutual benefit and shared democratic values. However, Trump’s latest outburst—delivered in his signature accusatory tone—suggests that for this US administration, transactionalism often trumps diplomacy. Trump’s tirade is not just about trade. His grievances go beyond tariffs and market access to encompass India’s defence and energy ties with Russia. He accuses India of having “the most strenuous and obnoxious nonmonetary trade barriers” and faults it for buying a majority of its military equipment and energy from Moscow. In a world increasingly polarised by the Ukraine war, Trump’s formulation casts India’s strategic autonomy as a liability—something to be punished, not respected. But this narrative ignores context. India’s ties with Russia are rooted in decades of defence cooperation and historical goodwill. Energy procurement decisions, especially in a volatile global market, are driven by affordability, availability, and long-term contracts—not geopolitics alone. While India has consistently called for an end to the Ukraine conflict and advocated for a peaceful resolution, it has stopped short of aligning completely with Western sanctions. This position, while inconvenient for Washington, is a reflection of India’s independent foreign policy, not an endorsement of violence.

On trade, too, the American president’s claims warrant scrutiny. While India does impose tariffs to protect certain sectors—particularly agriculture and small industries—it is not the outlier Trump paints it to be. India’s tariff structure is comparable to that of other emerging economies, and successive governments have been opening up markets in a phased, calibrated manner. Importantly, India’s farm sector, which sustains nearly half the population, cannot be subjected to abrupt exposure to subsidised American agricultural products without serious social and political repercussions. The real danger here lies in the erosion of trust. Just last week, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal spoke in London of the “fantastic progress” made in talks and hinted at a “very consequential partnership” being imminent. Negotiators had concluded a fifth round of discussions in Washington, and an interim deal was widely expected to be finalised before Trump’s likely visit to India for the Quad summit later this year. Now, the sudden imposition of tariffs—not based on the failure of talks, but seemingly to coerce a hurried conclusion—undermines the spirit of negotiation. This brinkmanship may serve domestic optics in the US, but it risks long-term damage to bilateral ties. For India, which is simultaneously negotiating multiple trade agreements with partners in Europe, the UK, and the Indo-Pacific, this episode is a cautionary tale. Trade agreements must be based on mutual respect and reciprocity, not threats and ultimatums.

What should India’s response be? First, calm and clarity. There is no need for retaliatory rhetoric. The government must continue engaging through diplomatic and trade channels while firmly asserting India’s sovereign right to chart its own energy and defence policies. Second, India must assess the broader trade landscape. If the US insists on zero tariffs and complete market access, India must ensure that any concessions are matched with reciprocal benefits—technology access, greater mobility for skilled professionals, and fair dispute resolution mechanisms. Third, India must not allow itself to be boxed into a binary between the West and Russia. Its strategic autonomy is not just a historical legacy—it is a contemporary necessity. Whether it is maintaining ties with Russia, expanding partnerships in Southeast Asia, or building regional coalitions like the Quad and I2U2, India’s strength lies in its ability to navigate multipolarity. Finally, New Delhi should use this episode to push for greater self-reliance in strategic sectors, including energy and defence. Diversification of energy sources, investment in domestic defence manufacturing, and faster trade reforms can reduce vulnerability to external pressure in the future. Trump’s announcement may be part political theatre, part negotiation tactic. But India must treat it as a signal: global diplomacy is entering a phase of volatility, and preparedness is key. The US-India relationship is too important to be derailed by one man’s post. But it will require maturity, patience, and firmness from both sides to restore the trust now at risk.