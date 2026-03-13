Trade Crossroads

The latest move by the United States to launch a fresh round of Section 301 investigations against sixteen major trading partners marks a new phase in global trade tensions. Announced by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on March 11, the probe targets policies and industrial practices in economies ranging from India and China to Japan and the European Union. The investigation comes at a moment when the global trading system is already under stress from rising protectionism, supply-chain realignments and geopolitical competition. By invoking Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 — a powerful instrument designed to counter what Washington considers unfair foreign trade practices — the United States is signalling that it is prepared to scrutinise and potentially retaliate against manufacturing policies it believes disadvantage American industry. The sectors under review are extensive, covering steel, aluminium, automobiles, batteries, semiconductors, solar modules, electronics, machinery and chemicals. Together, they represent the very industries that are shaping the technological and economic balance of the twenty-first century.

The investigation is not an isolated development but part of a broader recalibration of American trade policy following a legal setback. Earlier, the US Supreme Court struck down sweeping tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, ruling that the President could not rely on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose such broad trade restrictions. In response, President Donald Trump announced a temporary 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries for 150 days beginning February 24, invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 as an interim measure. The new Section 301 probe therefore represents Washington’s attempt to re-establish a legal and policy pathway for imposing targeted trade measures. The White House has argued that global manufacturing overcapacity — fuelled by subsidies, state-supported production and export-oriented policies in several countries — is undermining American industry. By examining issues such as industrial subsidies, the role of state-owned enterprises, market-access barriers and currency practices, the investigation aims to determine whether these policies unfairly burden US commerce. If the findings support Washington’s concerns, retaliatory actions ranging from additional tariffs to quantitative restrictions could follow.

The scope of the probe is unusually broad. It includes fifteen countries — China, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mexico, Japan and India — along with the 27-member European Union. The inclusion of both advanced economies and emerging manufacturing hubs highlights Washington’s belief that structural overcapacity in global industry is no longer confined to a single country. The investigation process itself will unfold over several months. Public submissions will begin on March 17, allowing companies, trade associations and governments to present their views. Requests to participate in hearings must be filed by April 15, with public hearings scheduled between May 5 and May 8 at the US International Trade Commission in Washington. After the hearings, rebuttal submissions will follow, and the USTR will consult with the governments concerned before deciding whether retaliatory action is warranted. While the process appears procedural, its political implications are significant. Section 301 investigations were famously used during the earlier US-China trade confrontation, leading to billions of dollars in tariffs and counter-tariffs that reshaped global supply chains.

For India, the investigation presents both a challenge and an opportunity. According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), the US notice identifies several sectors where India may have structural excess capacity or export surpluses, including solar modules, petrochemicals, steel, textiles, health-related goods, construction materials and automotive products. The solar-module sector, in particular, has drawn attention because India’s manufacturing capacity is estimated to be nearly three times domestic demand, suggesting that export markets will play a crucial role in absorbing production. Similar concerns have been raised about expanding capacities in petrochemicals and steel. Yet Indian exporters remain cautiously optimistic. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has argued that India’s export growth is largely diversified and driven by global demand rather than by excessive state subsidies or artificial expansion. Consequently, many industry observers believe that while the probe may lead to heightened scrutiny, it is unlikely to produce immediate punitive measures against India. Nevertheless, the situation will require careful diplomatic and policy engagement to ensure that India’s industrial policies are not mischaracterised in Washington.

Beyond the immediate implications for specific countries, the Section 301 investigation underscores a deeper transformation in the global trading system. For decades, the World Trade Organization (WTO) provided the principal forum for resolving trade disputes, with multilateral rules shaping how countries responded to perceived unfair practices. Today, however, major powers are increasingly resorting to unilateral trade instruments to defend domestic industries and strategic sectors. The United States’ willingness to employ multiple legal tools — including Section 301, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 on national-security grounds, and temporary tariffs under Section 122 — reflects a broader shift towards economic statecraft. In an era defined by technological rivalry, supply-chain resilience and strategic competition, trade policy has become inseparable from industrial and geopolitical strategy. For countries like India, navigating this environment will require balancing domestic industrial expansion with careful engagement in global trade diplomacy. The outcome of the US investigation will therefore be watched closely, not merely as a trade dispute but as an indicator of how the next phase of global economic competition will unfold.