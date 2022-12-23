Tormenting perpetuation

There is still no end in sight for the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Though the Russian President Vladmir Putin asserted that he doesn't intend to "whip up the Ukrainian conflict" and on the contrary wants to "bring the war to an end", this time around, it is Ukraine that is in the driving seat. Interestingly, Putin's statement has come just a day after the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a 'historic' visit to the United States — his first overseas trip after Russia invaded Ukraine some 300 days ago. Zelensky's US visit was a testament to his resolve to fight against Russian aggression. After months of insistence, he has managed to elicit USD 1.85 billion in military aid from US' coffers, in addition to the Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) system. In fact, the US, way more than any other Western nation, has stood firm by the side of Ukraine ever since the war broke out. The long-range HIMARS missiles provided by the US have gone a long way to help Ukraine in re-grabbing its lost territories in the northeast and south. Seemingly, Zelensky aims to recapture more of the territories Ukraine has lost, including the ones during the Crimean annexation. He has thus far managed to exploit European concerns and US' rivalry with Russia to his advantage. As for Russia, one may be skeptical of Putin's stated desire of ending the war but the fact is, much before Putin stated this desire, Moscow had started sending signals of war fatigue. There is no doubt that Russia has superior war technologies when compared to Ukraine, but Putin underestimated the cohesive 'nationalistic' fervour that has been pumped into the hearts of Ukrainians, by the unrelenting posture of their leadership. Excluding extreme options, it can be said that by weaponizing winter, Russia went to the last resort to pressurize Ukraine. However, the tactic of pressurizing Ukrainian people and government by dismantling energy grid and water supplies through bombardment has not yielded much. And now, the recent US aid has dealt a major blow to Russian intentions. Russia has downplayed the US' assistance by saying that it could deepen the conflict and lead to escalation. Putin has also suggested that Russia could 'knock down' the PATRIOT system at its wish. None of these assertions are sufficient to discount the fact that US' military assistance was a much-needed thing at this juncture. Dismantling of power grids by Russia has forced Ukrainians to spend hours and days in chilling darkness without heating equipment. From elevators to cooking devices, all stand disrupted. News reports suggest that Ukrainians have been braving it all in wait of a spring, after winters, and with the realization that Ukrainian soldiers, trapped in tunnels, must be going through worse. They seem more than willing to suffer for their country. One may argue that Zelensky should concede to the Russian proposal of diplomatic deliberations towards achieving a ceasefire, at least in order to end the sufferings of his country persons. Some may even debate his decision to prolong the war. But a close analysis of the situation will tell that Russia might be seeking a ceasefire for just some years to come. What after that? Once Russia gets out of the self-laid trap, it will, in all likelihood, re-invade Ukraine as and when it gets a chance. Zelensky might be right in his pursuit of a solution that would minimize the chances of Russian aggression at a large scale in future. Furthermore, whatever be the ulterior motive, the United States, too, has been right in helping Ukraine out in this moment of crisis. The US has rightly avoided sending high-end sophisticated weapons to Ukraine, as it could lead to a deeply damaging escalation. While defense is critically important, the door for peace should be left open by all parties.

