The Next Moonwalk

More than half a century after the last Apollo astronauts left their bootprints on the lunar surface, the race to return to the Moon has taken a distinctly new form — one defined not by Cold War rivalry but by twenty-first century ambition. China, once a late entrant to the global space race, is now marching with quiet precision toward a milestone that could alter the balance of space power: landing its astronauts on the Moon by 2030. The announcement by China’s crewed space programme on October 30, 2025, that it is “on track” to achieve this target has reignited not only global curiosity but also geopolitical tension. In Washington, the news has been met with unease. The United States’ Artemis III mission, meant to return American astronauts to the Moon by 2027, has already faced delays. If China’s schedule holds, it could overtake NASA’s timeline — a symbolic reversal of history that once saw the US plant its flag first. For a nation that sent its first astronaut, Yang Liwei, into space only in 2003, China’s progress has been remarkable.

Step by step, it has expanded its capabilities — from single-astronaut missions to multi-crew flights, to the completion of its own space station, Tiangong, now orbiting Earth as a self-sufficient research outpost. With the International Space Station set to retire by 2030, Tiangong could soon become the only permanent human habitat in orbit. Its operations have become routine: the latest Shenzhou 21 mission rotated three crew members in and out of orbit this October, a transition that went seamlessly until a piece of space debris damaged the returning capsule — a reminder that space remains unforgiving, even for the most advanced nations. The success of China’s space programme rests on an infrastructure built with consistency and precision. Its Long March family of rockets, continuously developed since the 1970s, has achieved a 97 per cent success rate, comparable to the most reliable Western launch vehicles. The upcoming Long March 10, tested on the ground this year, will power China’s most ambitious venture yet — the 2030 crewed lunar mission. This rocket will carry the next-generation Mengzhou spacecraft, a modular design capable of supporting up to six astronauts. Its flexibility will allow it to function both as a shuttle to the Tiangong station and as a deep-space vehicle for the Moon. Alongside Mengzhou, engineers are developing the Lanyue lunar lander — a 26-tonne spacecraft that will carry two astronauts to the lunar surface. Its name, meaning “embracing the Moon,” pays poetic tribute to Mao Zedong’s verses and the nation’s long-cherished dream of reaching the lunar frontier. The testing schedule is characteristically meticulous: a robotic prototype in 2027–28, followed by an uncrewed combined test in 2028 or 2029, paving the way for the human mission. Supporting technologies are advancing in tandem. In 2024, the China Manned Space Agency unveiled its lunar spacesuits in Chongqing, showcasing a design that balances flexibility with protection for harsh lunar conditions. The nation has also leveraged its highly successful robotic exploration record. Its Chang’e-6 mission, completed in 2024, achieved a global first — collecting samples from the Moon’s far side. Such accomplishments have bolstered Beijing’s confidence that it possesses both the technological sophistication and strategic patience to lead the next era of lunar exploration.

Crucially, China’s programme is distinguished not just by engineering ambition but by long-term planning and political stability. Its $19 billion space budget in 2024 was far smaller than the US’s $79 billion expenditure, yet the efficiency of execution has been notably higher. Freed from the turbulence of electoral cycles and funding gridlocks, Beijing’s space planners operate with a singular vision: to position China as the defining power in humanity’s return to deep space. If successful, the 2030 Moon landing would have profound geopolitical consequences. The symbolism alone would echo globally — marking the first time a non-American nation places humans on the lunar surface. But the deeper impact would lie in shaping the frameworks for future space governance. Lunar exploration is no longer merely about science or national pride; it is about influence over the resources, technologies, and rules that will govern the Moon’s use. Control over lunar orbits, communication relays, and future mining operations for water ice and rare elements could translate into real economic and strategic advantages. Beijing’s emphasis on “peaceful exploration” is carefully worded diplomacy, yet its growing capacity ensures it will have a voice — perhaps even the dominant one — in deciding what “peaceful” means in practice. For now, the path ahead is clear. In the coming five years, China will continue refining its hardware, testing its spacecraft, and training its astronauts for the demands of lunar gravity. The methodical nature of this approach reflects a philosophy that values patience over spectacle. Each launch, each rotation aboard Tiangong, and each ground test is another step toward a goal first imagined in the 1950s when Mao promised that Chinese rockets would one day “fly to the Moon.” That vision, once dismissed as rhetorical, now stands within reach. If 1969 marked the moment humanity first touched the Moon, 2030 may well mark the moment it becomes a shared destination once again — and China, not America, could be the nation leading the way.