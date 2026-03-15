The Kharg Flashpoint

The escalating confrontation between the United States and Iran has shifted the spotlight onto a cluster of islands in the Persian Gulf that rarely feature in global headlines but quietly underpin the stability of the world’s energy system. Among them, Kharg Island now sits at the centre of the latest geopolitical storm. The US strike last week targeted military facilities on the island, sparing its oil infrastructure but sending a signal that the conflict could expand into the economic domain if tensions worsen. Kharg is not merely another Iranian outpost. It is the primary terminal through which nearly 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports pass, making it one of the most strategically sensitive energy hubs in the Middle East. President Donald Trump’s warning that the United States could strike the island’s oil facilities if Iran interferes with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — and his subsequent remark that he might attack it again “just for fun” — has deepened anxieties far beyond the Gulf.

Kharg Island’s significance lies in the quiet but relentless flow of oil tankers that depart from its terminals. Situated roughly 33 kilometres off Iran’s southern coast, the small coral island has long been the backbone of the country’s export economy. Its storage tanks, export jetties and pipelines form the logistical network through which Iran’s crude reaches global markets. Even during periods of intense sanctions, Tehran has managed to keep oil flowing through Kharg, often using complex shipping routes and discounted pricing to attract buyers. Since the current conflict began, Iran has reportedly exported about 13.7 million barrels of oil through the island. Satellite imagery showing tankers continuing to load cargo after the US strikes demonstrates how critical Kharg remains to Iran’s economic survival. Analysts often describe the island as the “main node” of Iran’s oil economy: without it, the state’s ability to generate revenue would be severely compromised.

Yet the consequences of instability around Kharg extend far beyond Iran’s domestic economy. The first major tremors have already been felt in China, the world’s largest crude importer and the primary buyer of Iranian oil. Beijing accounts for roughly 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports, with Chinese refiners purchasing an estimated 1.38 million barrels per day last year. Much of this trade is handled by independent refiners known as “teapots”, clustered in China’s Shandong province, which purchase Iranian crude at discounted prices. For these refineries, Iranian oil represents both an economic advantage and a strategic vulnerability. Any disruption to shipments from Kharg would immediately reverberate through China’s energy supply chain. Unsurprisingly, the recent escalation has already triggered panic in Chinese fuel markets. Retail gasoline and diesel prices were raised sharply — the steepest increase in nearly three years — following a surge in international crude prices. Drivers reportedly rushed to fuel stations in anticipation of further price hikes, creating long queues across several cities.

The ripple effects of the conflict illustrate how deeply interconnected the global energy system has become. Between late February and early March, China witnessed fuel price increases of nearly ten per cent as global crude markets reacted to the uncertainty surrounding Iran. In response, Beijing moved quickly to insulate its domestic economy. Authorities imposed an immediate ban on refined fuel exports in March, a precautionary measure aimed at preventing domestic shortages if imports were disrupted. Such actions reveal the underlying fear that the conflict could escalate into a broader energy crisis. While Kharg’s infrastructure remains intact for now, the mere possibility of future strikes has injected volatility into oil markets. Financial institutions and commodity analysts have warned that a sustained disruption of Iranian exports could push global crude prices sharply higher, particularly if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is affected.

The Strait of Hormuz itself represents the ultimate pressure point in this unfolding crisis. The narrow maritime corridor, linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, carries nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply each day. Any threat to its security instantly transforms a regional confrontation into a global economic emergency. Iran has repeatedly hinted that it could close the strait as leverage against Washington and its allies. Recently, Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei suggested that restricting access to the waterway could serve as a powerful bargaining tool. Some reports suggest Tehran may even consider allowing only limited tanker traffic through the strait — and potentially requiring oil transactions to be conducted in Chinese yuan rather than US dollars. Such a move would represent a direct challenge to the dominance of the dollar in global energy trade, introducing a new dimension to an already volatile geopolitical contest.

The islands scattered across the Persian Gulf — Kharg, Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, and Qeshm — therefore represent far more than geographic features. They are strategic nodes in a global network of energy flows, trade routes and military calculations. Control of these islands provides surveillance over shipping lanes, logistical support for naval operations and, in the case of Kharg, direct influence over oil exports. Their vulnerability also highlights a larger truth about modern conflicts: economic infrastructure has become as significant as military targets. A single strike on a refinery, export terminal or desalination plant can disrupt the livelihoods of millions while sending shockwaves through international markets.

What the unfolding confrontation ultimately underscores is the precarious balance that sustains the world’s energy order. A conflict centred on small islands in the Persian Gulf now has the potential to influence fuel prices in Chinese cities, financial markets in Europe and economic policy decisions in Washington. The strategic geography of the Gulf ensures that any escalation will carry consequences far beyond the immediate battlefield. The lesson for policymakers should be obvious. Military brinkmanship around these islands may appear tactically advantageous, but it risks destabilising a global energy system already strained by political rivalries and economic uncertainty. In the geopolitics of oil, even the smallest island can shake the world.