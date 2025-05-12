The Big Goodbye

There are cricketing legends. And then there is Virat Kohli—firebrand, obsessive, larger than the moment, yet never too big for the whites. His announcement to retire from Test cricket, though long expected in whispers, landed with the thud of finality that Indian cricket wasn’t quite ready for. Kohli leaving the longest format is not just the story of a great stepping away—it is the exit of a mindset, a culture, and a force that reshaped how India viewed and played red-ball cricket. When Kohli took over the Test captaincy from MS Dhoni in 2014, Indian cricket was in a phase of uncertainty. Away losses piled up, the aura of the golden era had begun to fade, and Test cricket, both globally and domestically, seemed to be losing relevance. But Kohli saw things differently. He didn’t just embrace the challenge of captaincy—he made it war. Under him, India became fitter, hungrier, and unapologetically aggressive. Fast bowling was no longer an accessory—it was the arsenal. Winning away was not a bonus—it was the goal. His belief that India could dominate not just at home but in Australia, England, and South Africa led to iconic performances, from the 2018-19 series win down under to pushing England to the brink at Lord’s in 2021. Even outside of the leadership lens, Kohli the Test batsman, was a phenomenon. His hundreds in Perth, Nottingham, Johannesburg, and Adelaide were not mere statistics—they were testimonies of grit under fire. He was not content with chasing records; he chased resistance. That unmistakable intensity—collar raised, eyes ablaze, fists clenched—came to define India’s Test persona. Kohli gave Test cricket glamour without reducing its sanctity. In an era of T20 glitz and Instagram highlights, he reminded fans of the magic of a fifth-day session, of a ball seaming just enough, of a batsman leaving on length. And yet, the past few years had begun to hint at a man in transition. The runs, especially overseas, had dried. The long wait for his next Test hundred often became fodder for punditry. But even in decline, Kohli’s standards didn’t slip. His energy in the field, his celebration of teammates’ milestones, his refusal to quit during dry spells—these were hallmarks of a player whose commitment to the format was never conditional on personal form.

Critics may point to unfinished business. No ICC Test title, no series win in South Africa, and a fading batting average in the twilight years. But such arguments are myopic. Kohli didn’t just win matches; he transformed India’s Test cricketing DNA. He made fitness a non-negotiable, placed the red ball above brand endorsements, and gave bowlers their due. He made India believe that playing five bowlers was not a risk but a strategy. He didn’t just wear the whites—he roared in them. His retirement also raises uncomfortable questions. Who fills the void—not just as a batter but as a personality? Rohit Sharma too stepping away from the format as well, Kohli’s exit creates a void Indian cricket is entirely unprepared for. Not since the simultaneous departures of Dravid, Laxman, and Tendulkar has the team faced such a leadership and identity vacuum. Kohli’s departure is not just about one man stepping away. It is about the departure of an era where every Test felt like a battlefront and every run was a declaration of intent. His innings weren’t always pretty, but they were real. When he stood his ground in Birmingham or bared his soul in Cape Town, fans knew they weren’t just watching cricket—they were witnessing a man at war with mediocrity. In the end, Kohli leaves the format with 8,848 Test runs, 29 centuries, and memories that cannot be quantified. But more than numbers, it is the belief he planted—in fans, teammates, and opponents—that will be his enduring legacy. A belief that Test cricket is not dying. That it still matters. That it still stirs the soul. Virat Kohli may have taken off his Test jersey for the last time, but the scent of his sweat and swagger will linger on its fabric. And someday, when a young Indian batter walks out at the Gabba or Headingley, shoulders squared and eyes fierce, we’ll know who lit that fire.