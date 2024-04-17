The battle begins

The long wait is just about to end as voters will cast their ballots tomorrow in the first phase of 2024 General Elections. The stage is also set for the simultaneous state assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Spanning 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states, the first phase will set the tone for the colossal exercise that will continue for next one-and-a-half months—covering a vivid tableau of India’s rich democratic fabric. The stakes are high and the complexity vast as these regions reflect diverse political, social, and economic underpinnings. This phase, like the entire electoral exercise, is not merely about choosing representatives but is also a reflection of the democratic engagement of the Indian polity. In particular, this phase holds significance due to its scale.



The broader narrative is that of one of the world’s largest democracies celebrating its rich legacy of free and fair electoral participation. However, beneath the surface of this electoral exercise lurk troubling insights about the candidates. According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 16 per cent of the 1,618 analysed candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, with serious charges including murder and crimes against women recorded against some. This disturbing fact points to a deeper malaise within the political recruitment process, where the ‘winnability’ of a candidate often overshadows their ethical and legal standings. The presence of such candidates in 41 per cent of the constituencies going to polls in this phase—tagged as ‘red alert’ constituencies—raises critical questions about the kind of leadership choices that are being offered to voters. Moreover, the economic disparities among candidates are also quite stark. Approximately 28 per cent are crorepatis, with assets significantly varying across party lines, highlighting the economic divide within Indian politics. Such disparities could influence campaign dynamics and eventually policy priorities post-election. The electorate, thus, will not just choose between different political ideologies but also between markedly different socio-economic representations.

On the demographic front, the sheer scale of the electorate in 2024—estimated at around 96.9 crore registered voters—presents the logistical and strategic challenges of conducting such a mammoth exercise. Historical trends suggest a rising curve in voter turnout, which is a positive indicator of democratic health of the country. Notably, the gender gap in voting has narrowed considerably, with 2019 witnessing a higher female voter turnout than male for the first time in seven decades. This shift is pivotal and speaks to the changing dynamics in voter engagement and the potential impact of women in shaping political outcomes, even though their participation in parliamentary politics and policymaking sphere is limited.

The rural-urban divide in voter turnout remains yet another critical area of focus. Urban apathy towards voting, contrasted with higher participation rates in rural areas, points to a disconnection that needs bridging. The Election Commission's 'Turnout Implementation Plan' targeting constituencies with historically low voter turnouts is a step in the right direction. The commission needs to be genuinely meticulous in its approach.

The unfolding of this first phase will set a precedent for the remaining phases of the election. It not only challenges the administrative acumen in managing elections of such scale but also reflects upon the maturity of the Indian electorate. The complexities introduced by candidates with criminal backgrounds and significant wealth disparities among them necessitate a vigilant electorate that can sift through these layers and choose representatives who are not just effective but also embody the ethical standards expected of public officials. The electorate is also expected to defy the divisive efforts aimed at polarising the masses. It is imperative that all stakeholders—candidates, parties, the Election Commission, and most importantly, the voters—recognise their role in this crucial democratic exercise. The path chosen by the electorate will undoubtedly shape the political landscape of India in the years to come.