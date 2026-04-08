Tensions In Transit

The Strait of Hormuz has always been a narrow passage with an outsized presence in global affairs, but today it feels less like a shipping lane and more like a fuse. President Donald Trump has issued a blunt ultimatum: Iran must reopen the strait or face an intensified American military assault. Tehran has not formally sealed the waterway, yet the effect has been nearly as damaging. Traffic has slowed to a crawl, insurers are jittery, and global markets are bracing for aftershocks. The Strait’s singular geography makes it uniquely vulnerable. It is the only maritime exit from the Persian Gulf, bordered by Iran to the north and Oman to the south, just 29 nautical miles wide at its narrowest point, with two-mile channels for inbound and outbound shipping separated by a slim buffer. In practical terms, this means that nearly every tanker leaving Gulf ports must pass through waters that Iran can observe, influence and, if it chooses, disrupt. In 2025, roughly 20 million barrels per day of crude and oil products — about a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade — moved through this corridor to markets stretching from Europe to Asia and Australia. That volume is not an abstraction. It fuels cities, powers industries and underwrites national budgets. When Hormuz shudders, the world listens.

The first and most immediate pathway out of the crisis is a ceasefire, likely born of hard bargaining and bruised egos rather than trust. Such a truce could see Iran agree, even temporarily, to restore smoother passage through the strait in exchange for a halt to bombardment and some broader accommodation over its nuclear programme. Yet even under this comparatively optimistic scenario, the Strait would remain predominantly under Iranian control. Reports have already surfaced of tolls being extracted from ships seeking safe exit — a wartime expedient, perhaps, but one that hints at a possible post-conflict reality. Under international law, levying tolls in an international strait during peacetime is prohibited. However, laws on paper can look fragile after weeks of missiles and air strikes. Tehran may calculate that the world, eager for stability, will swallow a quasi-official fee structure as the price of calm. Shipping companies, faced with the alternative of paralysis, would likely comply and quietly pass the cost down the line. The result would be higher prices for Gulf exports and, eventually, for consumers far removed from the Gulf’s heat. This scenario is the most plausible because it aligns with the visible diplomatic push to end open hostilities. But it would hinge on Iranian concessions significant enough for Washington to declare success — a tall order given the rhetoric on both sides.

The second scenario is far more combustible: an American shift from air and missile strikes to a ground operation. The United States has reportedly bolstered its regional presence by thousands of troops, bringing the total in the broader Gulf theatre to around 50,000. Such a posture suggests readiness, even if it does not guarantee intent. Analysts have speculated about the seizure of Kharg Island, through which the bulk of Iran’s crude exports flow. Yet Kharg is not in the Strait of Hormuz itself and would not, by its capture alone, reopen the waterway. To secure Hormuz militarily would require an extensive naval commitment: minesweeping operations, constant surveillance and armed escorts shepherding commercial vessels in both directions. It would also demand political cover from allies. President Trump has indicated little appetite for acting entirely alone, and key partners have been cautious, if not outright resistant, to being drawn deeper into the confrontation. The military risks are obvious — Iranian asymmetric retaliation, regional escalation, attacks on US assets — but the political risks are equally stark. A prolonged ground engagement in yet another Middle Eastern conflict would test American public tolerance and strain alliances. For all its capability, Washington may conclude that reopening Hormuz by force carries costs disproportionate to the prize.

The third path is less dramatic but potentially more durable: end the war while leaving the strait’s security to a broader international framework. Momentum is building for collective action. On March 11, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2817 addressing the safety of navigation in the Gulf and through the Strait of Hormuz. A subsequent resolution could explicitly authorise member states to secure the waterway, creating a legal foundation for a UN-mandated naval coalition. Such a mission would clear mines, patrol shipping lanes and escort vessels under an international flag, signalling that freedom of navigation is a shared interest rather than a unilateral demand. The United Kingdom has already convened discussions with partners, including Australia, to explore options. Other stakeholders — European states and Asian powers such as China, whose economies are tightly bound to Gulf energy flows — would have both the incentive and the naval capacity to contribute. Yet these governments are unlikely to act while missiles are still flying. They would prefer a post-conflict environment in which the United States has stepped back and the immediate risk of direct confrontation with Iran has subsided. This coalition model becomes the logical fallback if Washington declares victory, withdraws and leaves the question of maritime security unresolved.

What is beyond dispute is that the pre-war status quo will not simply snap back into place. Geography has not changed. Iran will continue to sit astride the northern shore of a narrow channel through which a significant share of the world’s energy must pass. Even if hostilities cease and a broader settlement takes shape, Tehran will retain the capacity to disrupt, delay or monetise that passage. The rest of the world will have to decide whether to accommodate that reality, deter it or dilute it through collective oversight. The Strait of Hormuz has always been a chokepoint; now it is also a reminder that globalisation rests on fragile corridors controlled by sovereign states with their own grievances and ambitions. The choices made in the coming weeks — whether toward compromise, escalation or multilateral management — will determine not just the flow of oil, but the balance between power and law on one of the world’s most consequential stretches of water.