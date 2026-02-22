Tariff Truce

The sudden shift in the United States’ tariff regime—reducing reciprocal duties on Indian goods to a temporary 10 per cent for 150 days—offers New Delhi a brief but consequential window to reassess its trade strategy with its largest export market. Triggered by a US Supreme Court verdict that struck down sweeping country-specific tariffs, President Donald Trump’s proclamation replaces a complex web of reciprocal duties with a uniform surcharge. For India, which had been facing duties as high as 25 per cent—and briefly even 50 per cent when punitive measures linked to Russian oil purchases were included—the rollback is more than a technical adjustment. It is a reminder of how swiftly geopolitical considerations, domestic legal challenges, and economic nationalism can reshape global trade rules, leaving export-dependent sectors scrambling to recalibrate.

For Indian exporters, the arithmetic is straightforward but the implications are layered. A product that earlier faced a 5 per cent most-favoured-nation duty plus a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff—effectively 30 per cent—will now attract only 15 per cent. In labour-intensive sectors such as garments, gems and jewellery, auto components, and select engineering goods, this reduction could restore price competitiveness that had eroded over the past year. Pharmaceuticals and IT services, two pillars of India’s export strength, are partly shielded by exemptions or service-sector dynamics, but manufacturing segments that operate on thin margins stand to gain immediate relief. Yet the relief is temporary by design. The 150-day clock underscores that this is not a structural reset but a tactical pause, and exporters would be unwise to interpret it as a durable policy shift.



The deeper issue lies in the asymmetry of expectations embedded in ongoing India–US trade negotiations. India had signalled willingness to reduce tariffs on certain American goods after Washington proposed lowering reciprocal duties on Indian exports to 18 per cent. Now, with the US unilaterally imposing a uniform 10 per cent surcharge on all countries, the basis of that concession appears altered. Trade, as policy analysts often note, is transactional rather than charitable. If the US extends the same tariff relief to all trading partners, India’s reciprocal concessions may require fresh evaluation. The risk for New Delhi is twofold: locking in market access concessions without guaranteed long-term tariff stability, and negotiating under the shadow of a policy framework that Washington can recalibrate at will.



This episode also exposes the structural tensions underpinning the bilateral trade relationship. The United States continues to cite India’s tariff structure and market barriers as contributors to its trade deficit, while India points to its $44 billion overall surplus—driven largely by services and high-value exports—as evidence of a mutually beneficial partnership. The composition of trade tells its own story. India’s exports to the US are dominated by pharmaceuticals, telecom equipment, gems and jewellery, petroleum products, and garments, while imports include energy, aircraft components, and high-technology equipment. This interdependence is real but uneven: the US accounts for roughly 18 per cent of India’s exports, making it a critical market, whereas India constitutes a smaller share of US global trade. That imbalance gives Washington greater leverage in tariff disputes, even when legal or domestic political constraints force temporary retreats.



Beyond economics, the tariff shift must be viewed within the broader geopolitical context. The earlier imposition of additional duties linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude demonstrated Washington’s willingness to weaponise trade tools in pursuit of strategic objectives. The current uniform tariff, by contrast, reflects domestic legal constraints and political messaging aimed at protecting American industry. For India, navigating this terrain requires balancing strategic autonomy with commercial pragmatism. The forthcoming bilateral trade agreement—expected to be finalised in phases—will test whether both sides can institutionalise predictability or whether tariff brinkmanship will remain a recurring feature of the relationship.



Ultimately, the temporary tariff reprieve is less a victory than a pause in a longer negotiation. It offers Indian exporters breathing space, but it also highlights the volatility of a global trade order increasingly shaped by unilateral actions, domestic court rulings, and strategic rivalries. New Delhi must use this window not merely to celebrate lower duties but to press for clearer rules, safeguard sectoral interests, and diversify export markets to reduce overdependence on any single partner. If the past year has demonstrated anything, it is that trade policy can shift overnight; resilience, not relief, should be India’s guiding principle as it prepares for what comes after the 150-day clock runs out.

