Sweltering summer

With the onset of summer and soaring temperatures, large parts of India have come under the treacherous impact of heatwaves — a weather phenomenon that repeats itself on an annual basis. The frequency and intensity of heatwaves have increased over the years on account of visible climate aberrations, but the response of the people and the governments across India has failed to keep pace.



Heat waves significantly impact human health, air quality, and economic productivity while increasing energy consumption and exacerbating water scarcity and droughts. They lead to higher temperatures in urban areas, leading to urban heat islands, and can disrupt critical infrastructure. Heat exposure beyond critical thresholds can also cause crop failures and reduce agricultural yields. Additionally, heat waves amplify the effects of other climate-related events like droughts and forest fires. In India, heat waves are among the deadliest natural hazards, second only to tropical cyclones in terms of fatalities. Data given by the health ministry to the Lok Sabha on July 23, 2023 stated that at least 264 people died across 14 states due to heatwaves that year as of June 30, 2023. Disturbingly, considerable discrepancies have been reported in the data presented by different agencies around heatwave mortality

Furthermore, the IPCC AR5 forecasts that a 4 degrees Celsius increase in global temperatures by the end of the century could reduce global economic output by up to 20 per cent. At the same time, a 2021 study indicates that India will endure nearly half of the labour productivity losses among the top 10 affected countries due to heat and humidity. In India, about three-quarters of the workforce is engaged in sectors vulnerable to heat, which account for roughly half of the nation's GDP. The International Labour Organisation also predicted that by 2030, heat stress will cause a 5.8 per cent rise in working hours lost, equivalent to the impact on 34 million jobs.

As things stand today, temperatures in West Bengal soared to alarming highs, with some areas experiencing temperatures 4-7 degrees Celsius above normal. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has noted that this is only the second heatwave spell this month, affecting not only West Bengal but also other states like Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, among others.

What is particularly concerning is the forecast that these conditions will persist or worsen due to a weakening El Niño. Historically, El Niño has been associated with weaker monsoon winds and reduced rainfall, leading to drier conditions across India. The forecast by global weather agencies and the IMD about the potential development of La Niña later in the year offers a glimmer of hope for better rainfall but does little to mitigate the current crisis. Moreover, the extremes exacerbated by climate aberrations call for meticulous planning which is, unfortunately, missing from the scene.

To combat these recurring heatwaves, India has taken proactive steps by implementing Heat Action Plans (HAPs) across various states. These plans are crucial as they outline strategies for forecasting, public communication, and emergency response to reduce heatwave impacts. However, the effectiveness of these HAPs varies, and their implementation often lacks uniformity and adequate resources.

For HAPs to be truly effective, they must be localised and regularly updated to reflect the specific needs and conditions of each region. They should include measures such as establishing cooling centres, increasing green cover in urban areas to combat the urban heat island effect, and ensuring that vulnerable populations, especially the elderly and the poor, have access to drinking water and cooling facilities. Tackling the heatwave crisis in India requires a concerted effort from all sectors of society. It is a reminder of the urgent need to address the impacts of climate change proactively. such extreme weather events are likely to become more frequent and severe, and our readiness to face them will define the resilience of our communities and the health of our nation.