Strides, back and forth

The latest India State of Forest Report 2023 (ISFR 2023) has sent mixed signals regarding the country’s green cover. While on one hand, it demonstrates some progress in expanding forest and tree cover, on the other, it highlights areas where challenges continue to persist. Amidst all this, one thing is clear—India’s forest management story is anything but straightforward. The report reveals that forests and trees now cover 25.17 per cent of India’s geographical area, with a total area of 8,27,357 square kilometres. Compared to the last survey in 2021, there has been an increase of 1,445.81 square kilometres in forest and tree cover. This includes a fair degree of rise in forest cover by 156.41 square kilometres and a more significant gain in tree cover outside traditional forest areas. States including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha have made significant contributions to the overall increase. Nevertheless, these gains are offset by significant losses in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Nagaland, among other states. India’s mangroves, critical for coastal ecosystems, have not fared as well. The report notes a slight decline in mangrove cover, with Gujarat accounting for the largest reduction. Meanwhile, the dense forests, which play a crucial role in biodiversity and carbon sequestration, have shown an increase in canopy density, even as moderately dense and open forests continue to shrink. This shift suggests that while some forests are getting healthier, others are being lost to degradation and human activity.

On the brighter side, the country’s forest carbon stock has increased, nearing the targets set under India’s climate commitments. Forests are estimated to have sequestered an additional 81.5 million tonnes of carbon since 2021, contributing significantly to global climate goals. This progress aligns with India’s promise under the Paris Agreement to create an additional carbon sink of 2.5–3 billion tonnes by 2030. Yet, the journey to these targets is fraught with complexities. Large-scale afforestation efforts and innovative initiatives like the Green Credit Fund are commendable, but they need to be balanced with the protection of natural ecosystems. The northeastern states and eco-sensitive zones like the Western Ghats, known for their biodiversity, continue to lose forest cover. The Northeast has seen a reduction of 327 square kilometres in its green cover, a worrying trend given the region’s ecological significance. Similarly, the Western Ghats, despite being classified as eco-sensitive areas, continue to show persistent declines. These fragile ecosystems need to be protected at all costs.

India’s forestry saga is also closely tied to its people. Forests are known to support the livelihoods of millions. They are also home to diverse flora and fauna. The ISFR 2023 has highlighted this vital link by revisiting parameters like soil health and biotic influences, which have shown improvement over the last decade. These gains have indicated that conservation measures and better forest management practices are making a difference, albeit gradually. However, the report also reveals gaps that cannot be ignored. It masks the unevenness of India’s forest growth and does not fully address the reasons behind localised losses. The focus on expanding tree cover through plantations and agroforestry, while beneficial for carbon sequestration, risks overlooking the importance of natural forests and their unique ecological functions. Additionally, the lack of clarity in defining forest areas, including the exclusion of community forests in some assessments, undermines the report’s credibility. India’s commitment to global initiatives like the Bonn Challenge and the Paris Agreement is noteworthy, but implementation remains a challenge. The country’s approach to balancing development and conservation needs to be recalibrated.

In sum total, the ISFR 2023 reminds us that India’s forests are living ecosystems that provide oxygen, store carbon, and sustain biodiversity. Protecting them is a policy prerogative, and also a necessity for the nation’s environmental and social well-being. While progress has been made, much work remains to be done in this regard.