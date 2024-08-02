Streamlining regulations

In a highly controversial Olympic boxing match at the North Paris Arena, Italian boxer Angela Carini faced Algerian fighter Imane Khelif. The bout lasted a mere 46 seconds before Carini, overwhelmed by Khelif's punches, conceded the match. At the core of the controversy are the regulations surrounding testosterone levels and gender eligibility. Khelif, along with Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, had been disqualified from the previous year's women's World Championships by the International Boxing Association for failing gender eligibility tests, specifically for elevated testosterone levels. However, both were permitted to compete in the Paris Olympics under the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) regulations.



Carini, who was determined to honour his father through her win, made an emotional exit from the ring, without shaking hands with Imane Khelif. Justifying her decision to prioritise health, Carini said, "I have never felt a punch like this." She further added, “I’m a mature woman; when I feel I cannot continue, it’s not giving in, it’s having the dignity to say enough”. While refusing to comment whether Khelif should have been barred or not, Carini has expressed her ‘inability’ to match up with, and stand upright to, the natural strength of an individual with excessively high testosterone level in comparison—prompting questions on the viability of such contests. Giorgia Meloni, Italy's Prime Minister, came out vocally, stating, “I think that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be admitted to women’s competitions.” This sentiment was echoed by many, including JK Rowling and Elon Musk, who publicly criticised the IOC's decision. JK Rowling came out harshly, highlighting the “smirk of a male who knows he's protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he's just punched in the head, and whose life's ambition he's just shattered." Reem Alsalem, the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, stressed upon the “physical and psychological violence” faced by female athletes, including Carini, on the basis of their sex.

Irrespective of the credibility of these arguments, the broader ‘female’ identity that athletes like Imane Khelif, Lin Yu-ting, and others carry cannot be discounted on the basis of their testosterone levels. They are certainly within their rights to bid for and contest in the female category, as long as allowed by regulations. The crux of the problem lies in the incoherence of regulations floated by the IOC and other sporting bodies. As a matter of fact, the IOC defended its position, emphasising that Khelif and Lin had complied with its entry regulations and had been competing in women’s categories for years, including at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In fact, the committee went on to criticise the IBA’s ‘arbitrary’ decision to disqualify the athletes during the 2023 World Championships, citing lack of proper procedure and governance.

The scientific debate over testosterone's impact on athletic performance is a complex issue. While elevated testosterone levels can enhance muscle mass and strength, the extent of this advantage and its ethical implications in women's sports remain contentious and unclear. The IOC's previous attempts to establish uniform guidelines on this matter have been inconclusive, leading to varied policies across different sports federations. The need for clear, scientifically-backed policies on gender eligibility in sports is an uncompromising aspect. The Olympics is perhaps a sporting phenomenon that has witnessed the most extensive ups and downs over centuries. Time calls for just marginal refinements, in the present case.