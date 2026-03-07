Strategic Oil Calculus

The Strait of Hormuz has long been described as the world’s most critical energy chokepoint, but its strategic importance becomes fully visible only when it stops functioning. The recent disruption of maritime cargo movement through the narrow passage between Iran and Oman has exposed how deeply the global energy system depends on this fragile artery. For India, which sources more than 40 per cent of its crude oil imports through this route, the impact has been immediate and unsettling. Tankers carrying oil from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates—countries that form the backbone of India’s energy supply—normally pass through the strait in steady streams. When that flow falters, the consequences ripple quickly across refineries, markets and diplomatic corridors. In this volatile setting, the United States has issued a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian crude that is already afloat in tankers. The move is not merely a logistical adjustment; it is a reminder of how geopolitical crises can overturn carefully negotiated trade arrangements overnight.

India’s energy vulnerability is rooted in its dependence on imported crude. As the world’s third-largest oil importer, the country relies on overseas supplies for nearly 88 per cent of its crude consumption. Of the roughly five million barrels of oil India imports daily, about half typically arrives through the Strait of Hormuz. This means that even a partial disruption can create anxiety across the energy ecosystem. Over the past two years, India has increasingly diversified its supply sources, with Russian oil emerging as a major contributor after Western sanctions on Moscow pushed discounted crude into Asian markets. At its peak in 2024 and 2025, Russian oil accounted for more than two million barrels per day of India’s imports, making Moscow the country’s largest supplier. Yet recent trade negotiations with Washington, including pressure linked to a proposed 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, had compelled New Delhi to scale back those purchases. Imports from Russia fell sharply earlier this year, reflecting the delicate balancing act India performs between strategic autonomy and geopolitical partnerships.



The disruption in the Gulf has now forced a recalibration. With Hormuz traffic constrained and Middle Eastern supplies uncertain, Indian refiners have begun tapping floating stocks of Russian crude already moving across international waters. Commodity tracking firms estimate that roughly 130 million barrels of oil are currently stored in tankers across the Indian Ocean, Red Sea and Asian maritime routes, a portion of which can be redirected toward Indian ports. Trade sources suggest that more than 15 million barrels of Russian crude are already near Indian waters in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, with another seven million barrels located around Singapore. These cargoes can reach Indian refineries within days, offering a short-term buffer against supply disruptions. Yet this stopgap solution cannot fully replace the steady volumes that normally arrive from West Asia. Moreover, competition from Chinese buyers—who are also eager to secure Russian supplies—could push prices higher, eroding the discounts that once made Russian oil attractive.



The American decision to grant India a temporary waiver must also be viewed through the lens of domestic politics in Washington. President Donald Trump’s administration has repeatedly emphasised the importance of low energy prices as a cornerstone of its economic agenda. Rising global oil prices would translate directly into higher gasoline costs for American consumers, a politically sensitive issue in a year marked by midterm elections. By allowing India to purchase Russian oil already at sea, the US Treasury hopes to maintain global supply levels and prevent a sharp price spike. The waiver is deliberately limited in scope—restricted to oil already loaded onto ships—to ensure that it does not significantly boost Russia’s revenues. Yet the move reveals the flexibility that geopolitical realities often impose on sanctions regimes. When energy markets tighten, strategic pragmatism tends to prevail over rigid policy lines.



For India, the episode underscores the urgency of strengthening energy resilience. The country has made progress in diversifying its import sources and expanding strategic petroleum reserves, but structural vulnerabilities remain. Global oil demand continues to rise, even as the energy transition gathers momentum. Until renewable energy and alternative fuels scale up substantially, crude oil will remain central to India’s economic growth and industrial activity. This means New Delhi must continue to pursue a multi-pronged strategy: broadening its supplier base, investing in storage capacity, deepening diplomatic engagement with energy producers, and accelerating domestic renewable energy programmes. The Strait of Hormuz crisis is a stark reminder that energy security cannot be taken for granted. In an era where geopolitics increasingly shapes commodity flows, resilience lies not in dependence on a single supplier or route, but in the ability to adapt swiftly when the global order shifts.

