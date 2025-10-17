Sparks of Responsibility

Every year, as Diwali draws near, the familiar debate resurfaces — the celebration of light versus the cost of pollution. In cities like Delhi, where the festive glow is often overshadowed by a thick blanket of smog, the question of how to celebrate responsibly has become more urgent than ever. This year again, the conversation turns to “green crackers” — India’s scientific compromise between tradition and environmental concern. Developed in 2018 by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) in collaboration with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), these eco-friendlier fireworks were born out of necessity. The air quality in urban centres had reached alarming levels, particularly during the post-monsoon and winter months when temperature inversion traps pollutants close to the ground. The situation in Delhi was especially dire — Diwali fireworks, stubble burning, and weather conditions combined to turn the air toxic. It was clear that something had to change. Green crackers emerged as an innovation meant to preserve the spirit of celebration while mitigating environmental harm. They were designed to cut emissions by roughly 30 per cent compared to traditional firecrackers. This reduction is achieved by modifying the chemical composition of the explosives — using less toxic raw materials and eliminating harmful substances such as barium nitrate and aluminium, both known to release fine particulate matter and toxic gases.

These new-age crackers are also engineered to emit water vapour or dust suppressants when ignited, helping to control the spread of particulate matter in the air. In laboratory conditions, this technology has shown promise, offering measurable reductions in emissions. Beyond air pollution, another critical improvement has been the reduced noise levels — a feature particularly beneficial to children, senior citizens, and pets. The traditional, deafening explosions that often accompany Diwali festivities contribute to noise pollution and health stress. Green crackers, by contrast, are intended to bring the festival’s brightness without its characteristic blast. The CPCB and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) now regulate and certify these green fireworks. Authentic ones are identifiable by a special CPCB logo on their packaging. Three main variants have been approved — SWAS (Safe Water Releaser), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker), and SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium Cracker) — each designed to reduce emissions through scientific intervention. These acronyms may not yet be household names, but they represent India’s effort to reconcile faith, festivity, and environmental responsibility through indigenous innovation. Yet, the story of green crackers is not one of unqualified success. The biggest misconception surrounding them lies in the name itself. “Green” does not mean “clean.” These are not zero-emission or harmless fireworks; they are merely less damaging than their predecessors. The combustion of any firecracker inevitably produces smoke, carbon monoxide, and fine dust particles that linger in the atmosphere. The improvement, while meaningful, cannot undo the larger ecological cost of mass-scale bursting.

Moreover, implementation remains patchy. Despite clear guidelines, illegal and uncertified crackers often flood the market, especially in smaller towns and outskirts, where monitoring is difficult. Many consumers remain unaware of how to identify genuine green crackers, and some unscrupulous manufacturers mislabel conventional ones. Without robust enforcement, the purpose of regulation is easily defeated. The Supreme Court has attempted to strike a balance. This week, it allowed the use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR under strict conditions — limiting the permissible hours to one hour in the morning and two in the evening on Diwali and the day before. The decision echoes an earlier attempt in 2014–15 when the Court imposed a blanket ban on conventional firecrackers due to the city’s hazardous pollution levels. But regulation alone cannot substitute for awareness. True change depends on how citizens perceive their role in the environment they inhabit. It is tempting to view green crackers as a convenient middle ground — a way to appease both environmentalists and traditionalists. But the larger question persists: can festivals that celebrate the victory of light over darkness truly justify the darkness they bring to the air? Diwali is not just about fireworks; it is about renewal, joy, and illumination. Over time, we have conflated sound and spectacle with spirit. The challenge now is to rediscover the essence of celebration without leaving behind a trail of toxins. The introduction of green crackers represents a step forward, a recognition that science and culture need not be adversaries. But it is only a partial solution. The goal should not be to create a slightly less harmful pollutant but to move toward alternatives that eliminate harm altogether. Community light shows, drone displays, or collective diya-lighting events offer sustainable ways to reclaim the festive glow.

If Diwali is to remain a festival of light, it must adapt to the realities of our age. The smog that cloaks northern India each November is not just the price of winter; it is the cumulative outcome of unchecked indulgence. Each act of restraint, each conscious choice to celebrate responsibly, adds its own flicker of hope. India’s experiment with green crackers has shown that innovation can temper tradition. But the ultimate victory will come when the skies of Diwali sparkle — not with chemical fire, but with clear, breathable air and the shared light of responsibility.