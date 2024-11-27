Sliver of hope

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah appears to be a crucial yet fragile development towards ending the 13-month long conflict that has devastated Lebanon and heightened tensions across the Middle East. Brokered by the United States, with support from France, the truce aims to de-escalate violence and pave the way for stability in the region. The cessation of hostilities is indeed a welcome development, but the road ahead is still fraught with challenges that demand firm vigilance and cooperation. The framework involves a 60-day timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon while Lebanese government troops assume control of areas previously dominated by Hezbollah. For now, the guns have fallen silent, but history suggests that this calm could only be temporary.

For Lebanon, the ceasefire has brought forth a moment of relief from unspeakable suffering. Over 3,800 lives are estimated to have been lost, with nearly 16,000 injured and countless displaced. The economic toll is staggering. The World Bank has estimated losses of USD 8.5 billion. Apart from widespread physical destruction, the conflict has worsened Lebanon’s chronic political and economic crisis. Hezbollah appears to have emerged from the conflict as a severely weakened force. Its infrastructure is shattered and its key leaders have been killed. The ceasefire could well be a chance for it to recuperate and regain strength. For Israel, too, the ceasefire allows a chance to shift its focus back on Gaza, where, unfortunately, the conflict is showing no signs of resolution. The ceasefire also provides an opportunity for Israel to consolidate its military position in the face of what it sees as a broader Iranian threat. By isolating Hezbollah and diminishing its operational capacity, Israel might have gained a strategic advantage with the truce.

Everything said and done, the ceasefire between the two warring factions is, apparently, a fragile construct. Hezbollah has not yet officially responded to the deal, and its history of resisting external pressure raises critical questions about its long-term adherence to the deal. On the Israeli side, there is little trust in Hezbollah’s intentions, and the threat of renewed violence looms large. Netanyahu’s warnings against any attempts to rebuild Hezbollah’s border infrastructure reflects on the precarious nature of the arrangement. The ceasefire also has broader regional implications. Hezbollah’s diminished capacity could weaken Iran’s influence in Lebanon and shift the balance of power in the Levant. For Hamas, which initiated the conflict in Gaza and hoped for Hezbollah’s sustained support, the agreement poses dismal signs. With its ally effectively sidelined, Hamas could face increased pressure as the Gaza conflict drags on.

International oversight will be critical to the success of this ceasefire. The United States and France, key players in brokering the deal, must ensure that Lebanese forces are adequately equipped to stabilise the south. At the same time, Lebanon’s fractured political leadership must take this opportunity to strengthen governance and rebuild the nation’s battered infrastructure. The task is daunting, but the stakes are too high for failure. The ceasefire presents a chance to halt the daunting cycle of violence. It is a moment for cautious hope, for peace in this region has always been elusive. The future hinges on the willingness of all parties to honour their commitments, avoid provocations, and prioritise the lives of civilians over the politics of war. The world has no option than to watch with bated breath, knowing that this fragile peace could unravel in an instant. For now, though, there is a sliver of hope—a chance for a new beginning in a region that desperately needs it.