Shifting Faultlines

When the United Nations declared October 13 as the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction in 1989, it sought to make risk awareness and prevention a part of daily governance and public thinking. Three decades later, that goal remains urgent — perhaps more than ever — as climate change, urban expansion, and fragile ecosystems amplify both the frequency and the ferocity of disasters. Yet, what remains less examined is how we perceive disasters, and therefore, how we respond to them. Humanity’s understanding of disasters has evolved from divine punishment to data-driven science, yet our priorities continue to be skewed. Earthquakes, cyclones, and wildfires dominate headlines, while slow-burning crises such as droughts, desertification, and rising seas unfold almost invisibly. This imbalance in attention is not just a media flaw — it is a moral and policy failure. A flood may evoke empathy in an instant, but soil degradation that silently starves millions seldom stirs the same urgency. In the developing world, where vulnerability intersects with inequality, this neglect can determine who survives and who is forgotten.

For centuries, disasters were viewed as acts of divine wrath — floods as moral cleansing, famines as celestial punishment. But the Enlightenment shifted this thinking toward reason and accountability. From Voltaire’s critique of the 1755 Lisbon earthquake to the industrial age’s recognition of human-made hazards, disasters began to be seen as preventable rather than preordained. The twentieth century deepened this understanding, linking vulnerability to poverty, corruption, and weak governance. The idea that disasters are “natural” is now widely challenged; they are social constructs as much as environmental ones. In India, this understanding has critical relevance. Each year, cyclones batter the eastern coast, flash floods devastate the Himalayas, and prolonged droughts parch central India — but the real damage often stems from poor urban planning, deforestation, or unchecked construction on fragile terrain. The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, adopted in 2015, rightly emphasized resilience, community participation, and prevention. Yet, implementation remains sporadic. The paradox is striking: while scientific forecasting has improved, political foresight has not. Rapid-onset events provoke dramatic relief operations, but long-term resilience requires unglamorous work — stronger infrastructure, better drainage, sustained afforestation, and decentralized planning — areas where complacency often prevails once the cameras leave.

A quiet but catastrophic imbalance persists between how the world responds to rapid and slow-onset disasters. Global attention often peaks during sudden catastrophes but fades during protracted crises such as droughts, soil erosion, or groundwater depletion. United Nations data shows that while droughts accounted for just 15 per cent of disasters between 1970 and 2019, they claimed the most lives — over 650,000 globally — and caused immense economic loss. In India too, the creeping threat of land degradation, affecting over 96 million hectares, erodes both livelihoods and food security. Rising sea levels are endangering millions in coastal states from Gujarat to West Bengal. These are not distant projections but ongoing realities, unfolding without the drama that attracts headlines. The task, therefore, is twofold: to recalibrate public perception and to embed risk reduction into development planning. Every new highway, dam, and township must be designed with environmental resilience as a non-negotiable factor, not a bureaucratic afterthought. Disaster-risk reduction cannot remain the domain of emergency departments; it must become a principle of governance, budgeting, and education. India’s experience shows that where communities are involved — from Odisha’s cyclone shelters to local water conservation drives — resilience strengthens and losses diminish.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is not merely symbolic. It is a reminder that prevention is not a luxury but a necessity. As climate change blurs the lines between natural and man-made disasters, societies must rethink what constitutes a crisis and who gets to define it. The invisible disasters — the drying rivers, the degraded soils, the vanishing coasts — demand as much attention as the sudden ones that make global news. The future of disaster management lies not in reaction but in recognition: recognizing that resilience begins long before disaster strikes, in policies that value foresight over spectacle, and equity over expedience. A society that can foresee its risks — and act on them — is not merely disaster-ready; it is future-ready.