Shield against inhumanity

A bench of the Supreme Court of India, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, took a strong stand against the practice of ‘bulldozer justice’ — a term referred to the demolition of homes of alleged offenders without following due process. The apex court has dubbed such a practice as a misuse of power that should have no place in a democracy. Sadly, while the judiciary has stepped in late, the trend of bulldozer (in)justice has already rankled a significant number of marginalised Indians, however gross and illogical it may seem. While the judiciary came in to check the misuse of power by the executive, a costly delay was already there on account of seemingly absurd executive actions.

At the centre of the case was a family in Uttar Pradesh that saw their home destroyed by the state for a minor encroachment of less than four square meters in 2019. The demolition happened without notice or legal process, leaving the family in a shattered state. The Supreme Court has rightly ordered Rs 25 lakh in compensation and an inquiry into the officials responsible for this unlawful act. This, however, is not the story of a single family. Intoxicated with belligerent pride, multiple state governments — particularly those ruled by the BJP — have quite frequently resorted to such measures. At the same time, they also managed to find support in a certain segment of society, making the idea politically productive. This was indeed a dangerous cocktail that needed no less than an intervention by the Supreme Court. Along the legal parameters, the top court mentioned that if such an approach is allowed, property rights under Article 300A of the Constitution could become meaningless, and bulldozers could be used to silence voices and settle political scores. In a democracy, justice must be fair and transparent. There are established legal procedures for removing illegal structures. Ignoring these steps turns neighbourhoods into battlegrounds where citizens are left powerless as their homes and rights are destroyed overnight.

The Supreme Court has now set clear guidelines in this regard—authorities must survey properties, issue written notices, allow objections, and follow the law before demolishing any property. This judgment is a reminder that unchecked power is a threat to human freedom. Laws are there to protect all citizens, not to be bypassed by those in authority. Furthermore, the people who suffer the most from bulldozer justice are often the marginalised and poor, those with little power to fight back. Targeting them in this way erodes trust in public institutions and deepens social divides. It can safely be said that this ruling couldn’t have come at a more urgent time. In recent years, such demolitions have become disturbingly common, often as a means of retaliation.

Even as citizens, people must reject this inhumane approach. A society that destroys people’s homes in the name of justice is not truly just; it is rather inching toward authoritarianism. Bulldozers cannot replace the rule of law. To sum up, the Supreme Court’s judgment is a call to action for all states. Bulldozer justice may seem like a quick solution, but it undermines the legal rights of citizens and erodes democratic principles. True justice requires responsible, humane governance, where the rule of law is non-negotiable. It is the duty of the state to protect — not bulldoze — the rights of its people.