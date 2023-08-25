Self-inflicted wound

The worst fears for Indian wrestling came true as the United World Wrestling (UWW) suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) from the upcoming World Championships. This decision comes as a severe blow to the nation's wrestling community, one that has been marked by turmoil and controversy in recent months. The root cause of this suspension lies in the failure of the WFI to conduct timely elections. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had formed an ad-hoc panel on April 27 with the clear mandate to organize elections within 45 days. The UWW had promptly warned of potential suspension if the deadline was not met. It is baffling that despite these clear-cut warnings, the concerned authorities failed to honour their commitments. This negligence reflects poorly on the Indian wrestling establishment, jeopardising the future of the sport in the country. The setback is particularly disheartening considering the recent struggles faced by India's wrestling community. In January, a group of Indian grapplers, predominantly women, took to the streets to expose allegations of sexual misconduct by WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. While their initial protests were called off following assurances from the Indian sports ministry, these assurances proved hollow on the ground, leading to a resurgence of protests. During the second wave of demonstrations in Delhi, the police resorted to a massive crackdown on the protesting wrestlers, while the effective actions against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh remained conspicuously limited. This entire episode not only highlights the immense challenges faced by India's top female wrestlers, including Olympic medallists, in their pursuit of justice but also casts a shadow over the reputation of Indian wrestling on the global stage. The protracted process of holding WFI elections, which should be taking place by now, has suffered numerous delays. The reasons for this are two-fold. Firstly, there has been a multitude of discrepancies and twists and turns in several High Court judgments pertaining to state wrestling associations. Secondly, the functioning of the IOA-appointed ad-hoc committee, responsible for conducting elections, has been marred by a lackadaisical approach. Some committee members have raised concerns about a lack of transparency and their exclusion from the decision-making process. What adds an intriguing dimension to this ongoing saga is the fact that one of the two leading contenders in the forthcoming WFI election is believed to be a close associate of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the very figure at the centre of the sexual misconduct allegations. The other contender, a former Commonwealth Games champion, is a key witness in the case against Singh. Such a complex web of associations, interests, and conflict only serves to further muddy the waters of Indian wrestling administration. The UWW's suspension of the WFI is a massive setback for Indian wrestling, one that threatens to undo the impressive strides made by Indian wrestlers over decades. Just recently, the Indian women's team clinched the team title at the U-20 World Championship in Amman, marking a historic achievement in the annals of Indian wrestling. It is disheartening to think that their senior counterparts will now be compelled to compete as 'neutral athletes' at the Olympic-qualifying World Championships, deprived of the opportunity to proudly display the Indian flag and hear their national anthem. As India gears up for the Asian Games in Hangzhou starting September 23, it's worth noting that participation there is not affected by the WFI's suspension since the IOA, rather than the WFI, had sent the entries. This offers some solace, as Indian athletes will still be able to compete under their national flag in this prestigious regional event. However, the larger issue remains unresolved. The suspension of the WFI reflects poorly on India's sporting administration and leaves a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the future of wrestling in the country. It's imperative that Indian wrestling's governing body and the IOA take immediate and concerted action to resolve the underlying issues and restore the nation's standing in the world of wrestling. The sport and its talented athletes deserve nothing less. The suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India from the World Championships is a self-inflicted wound that threatens to erode the hard-earned reputation of Indian wrestling. Urgent and transparent actions are needed to address the administrative shortcomings. The unity and determination of the Indian wrestling community, along with the cooperation of relevant authorities, are paramount in this endeavour.

